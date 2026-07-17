Sunblaze Elementary PTA Community Online Silent Auction

Join the Sun Blaze Elementary PTA for our **2026 Community Silent Auction**, taking place **August 3–14, 2026**. This online fundraiser is open to the public and features exciting items including theme park tickets, dining experiences, travel packages, family attractions, gift certificates, and more.

Every bid supports Sun Blaze Elementary PTA programs that benefit students through educational resources, student enrichment, teacher appreciation, family engagement events, and other initiatives that strengthen our school community.

Browse auction items and place your bids online at **sunblazepta.givebacks.com**. Whether you're looking for your next family adventure or a unique local experience, every winning bid helps make a difference for Sun Blaze students.

**Auction Dates:** August 3–14, 2026

**Location:** Online

**Website:** sunblazepta.givebacks.com

