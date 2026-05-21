Social Media Harm Town Hall

Join the Conversation on Youth Social Media Safety

Social media is a major part of children’s lives, and many parents and caregivers are concerned about its impact on mental health, sleep, safety, and overall well-being.

Levin Papantonio attorneys, mental health advocates, community leaders, and parents will come together for a free public town hall focused on the risks linked to youth social media use and practical steps families can take to help protect children online.

Event Details

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Sanders Beach–Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S I St. Pensacola, FL 32506

Parking is available at the venue, and the event is free and open to the public. RSVP at levinlaw.com/socialmedia-townhall.

We hope you’ll join us for this important community conversation.