Social Media Harm Town Hall
Social Media Harm Town Hall
Join the Conversation on Youth Social Media Safety
Social media is a major part of children’s lives, and many parents and caregivers are concerned about its impact on mental health, sleep, safety, and overall well-being.
Levin Papantonio attorneys, mental health advocates, community leaders, and parents will come together for a free public town hall focused on the risks linked to youth social media use and practical steps families can take to help protect children online.
Event Details
Date: Monday, June 1, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Sanders Beach–Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S I St. Pensacola, FL 32506
Parking is available at the venue, and the event is free and open to the public. RSVP at levinlaw.com/socialmedia-townhall.
We hope you’ll join us for this important community conversation.