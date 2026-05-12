Bring your friends, grab a drink, and get lost under the stars.

Have you ever wondered why the planets in our solar system are named after Roman & Greek gods? Do you know the true name of Earth's moon? In this engaging planetarium show you'll experience a perfect blending of science, mythology, adventure, and unrequited love while learning the true nature of our celestial namesakes. Secrets of how the planets, dwarf planets, and several moons received their legendary names will be revealed.

Sip & Science: Lost in Space takes our usual fun antics appropriate for adults age 21 and up, and turns it into a journey through space (with wine). Join us for this fun and interactive planetarium show, including beer, a specialty cocktail, and appetizers. That's right, you get to eat, drink, and relax while we take you on a tour through the galaxy, chocked full of trivia and audience participation. Sa-TURN down for what?! Join us a little early for each show to play with some of our out-of-this-world space activity stations from the NISE Network.

Our planetarium is powered by FPL // our Galaxy Gateway is courtesy of Impact100 of Northwest Florida

Shows run from 6:00-7:00 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. for the 6:00 p.m. show and 7:15 p.m. for the 7:30 show.