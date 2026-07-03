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Science Social: Middle School Edition

Science Social: Middle School Edition

Parents, need an easy weeknight plan for your middle schooler? We’ve got you covered! Our Science Social: Middle School Edition is a free, drop-off event for ages 11-14. Kids get pizza, soda, and STEM fun.

Who: Ages 11-14 (drop-off only) // Cost: FREE

Middle schoolers, this one’s just for you! Come take over the museum after hours for a night of hands-on science, exploring the exhibits, hanging out with friends, and meeting some of our coolest animals. And because no social is complete without food, we’ve got you covered with plenty of pizza and drinks.

Middle schoolers get to enjoy:
Hands-on activities
Free play in the museum galleries
Pizza!

Best of all, it’s free and drop-off only, so parents can take a break while kids dive into science. Spots are limited, so don’t miss your chance to join the Science Social: Middle School Edition: where science, snacks, and friends all collide! Parents, grab your free tickets to secure your child's spot in this program; PREREGSTRATION IS REQUIRED. Parents will be required to fill out and sign a program waiver before dropping off children.

Emerald Coast Science Center
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Emerald Coast Science Center
31 MEMORIAL PKWY SW
FT WALTON BCH, Florida 32548-6534
(850) 664-1261
business-office@ecscience.org
http://ecscience.org/events