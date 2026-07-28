Join Levin Papantonio for the final session of the 2026 People's Law School on Monday, September 28, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Held on Monday nights in September following Labor Day, this free community education series has helped Pensacola-area residents better understand their legal rights before they ever need a lawyer for more than 16 years. Because an informed community is a safer, stronger community, these classes are designed to provide practical knowledge that anyone can use. The event is free, open to the public, and no legal background is required.