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People's Law School

People's Law School

Join Levin Papantonio for the final session of the 2026 People's Law School on Monday, September 28, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Held on Monday nights in September following Labor Day, this free community education series has helped Pensacola-area residents better understand their legal rights before they ever need a lawyer for more than 16 years. Because an informed community is a safer, stronger community, these classes are designed to provide practical knowledge that anyone can use. The event is free, open to the public, and no legal background is required.

Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Levin Papantonio Law Firm
(850) 435-7000
levinlaw.com
Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center
913 South I Street
Pensacola, Florida 32502