People's Law School returns for its second free educational session on Monday, September 21, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Held on Monday nights in September following Labor Day, this long-running community program hosted by Levin Papantonio helps make the law easier to understand through practical, real-world information presented by experienced attorneys. Learn about legal topics that may affect your everyday life in a welcoming environment. Everyone is welcome, no legal experience is required, and attendance is free.