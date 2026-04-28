Grown Folks Family Reunion
Grown Folks Family Reunion
Grown Folks Family Reunion
Hey y'all! The Summer is almost here. It's time we gather for some Good Vibes. Great Music. Grown Energy
Event Details:
📍 Sanders Beach
📅 Saturday, July 25th
What to Expect:
🎶 3 Live DJs Spinning: DJ Cool Ice Water; DJ Stefon; DJ 3X
• 70’s Classics
• 80’s Hits
• 90’s Throwbacks
Food by Family Ty's Good Eats| Cash Bar (NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL)
💃🏾🕺🏾 Best Dressed Costume Contest! Your Best Vibes.
“Where the grown folks link up and the memories last forever!”
Here is the link for tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1988370726368?aff=oddtdtcreator
Sanders Beach-Corrine Jones Community Center
$65
05:00 PM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
My Brothers and Sisters
(850)601-4918
mybrotherandsisters@gmail.com
Sanders Beach-Corrine Jones Community Center
913 S I StPensacola, Florida 32502
850-436-5198
bhuhn@cityofpensacola.com