Grown Folks Family Reunion

Hey y'all! The Summer is almost here. It's time we gather for some Good Vibes. Great Music. Grown Energy

Event Details:

📍 Sanders Beach

📅 Saturday, July 25th

What to Expect:

🎶 3 Live DJs Spinning: DJ Cool Ice Water; DJ Stefon; DJ 3X

• 70’s Classics

• 80’s Hits

• 90’s Throwbacks

Food by Family Ty's Good Eats| Cash Bar (NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL)

💃🏾🕺🏾 Best Dressed Costume Contest! Your Best Vibes.

“Where the grown folks link up and the memories last forever!”

Here is the link for tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1988370726368?aff=oddtdtcreator