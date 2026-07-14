At Earth Ethics, we believe that technological innovation should never come at the expense of public health, clean water, healthy ecosystems, or transparent government. Our concerns are not about opposing technology—they are about ensuring responsible growth. Communities deserve honest information about water consumption, energy demands, environmental impacts, public subsidies, and long-term costs before projects are approved.

Join us Tuesday, July 21st, at 12 PM CT for Data Centers: What Communities Need to Know as we explore environmental issues that affect our health, economy, and quality of life. Together, informed citizens can help build a future that is both innovative and sustainable. Preregister for the event here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ngQwEN8pQXiVUBA3lzM4Ww