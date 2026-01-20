The science behind the Polar Vortex; could Florida be impacted?

It's that time of the year! An extensive and prolonged Arctic outbreak is on the way to impact much of the United States. From the Rockies through the Northeast and Southeast, temperatures will plunge, and there could be winter precipitation, including dangerous ice accumulations over densely populated cities not used to such conditions, such as Dallas and Atlanta. Florida? Well, not so much, but the temperatures will plunge a bit, but not for the entire state. A high-pressure system will likely prevent the coldest air mass from diving to South Florida, but the Panhandle, North and Central Florida will experience a cold Sunday and the beginning of next week. This is an evolving forecast that will have some adjustments. We will prepare a more detailed forecast for the Sunshine State on Wednesday. For now, enjoy the warming temperatures for the middle of the week. At least, the humidity will remain comfortable through Thursday. winds are forecast to shift and come in from the south, increasing humidity and warmth on Friday and Saturday.

Let's dive deeper into what a polar vortex is, so you understand why it isn't always so intense.

The polar vortex is a large and very cold area of low pressure that surrounds the poles. It always exists, but it becomes stronger and more defined during the winter months. The stratosphere, where this vortex exists, lies above the troposphere, where our day-to-day weather occurs.

Polar vortex explained.

These low-pressure systems are located over the poles — here, the North Pole — and keep the coldest air confined. But at times, the central polar vortex weakens, allowing other polar vortices or low-pressure systems to form. Sometimes break off completely, like an upper-level low, and there are times that smaller ondulations bulge out of the central polar vortex.

When a polar vortex breaks or weakens, the land below it is inundated with frigid air, and sometimes this can last for several days; often, these cold temperatures break records. These storms can bring heavy snow before the coldest air breaks through, along with windy conditions. Winter precipitation could disrupt roads, and temperatures and winds can cause problems for airports and energy grids, as well as pose many health risks, including deaths.

Extremely cold weather for several days will take over the Plain and shift east early next week.

We will bring you a detailed forecast for the temperature plunge later this week as we fine-tune the details.

