The news of the week

Here's a roundup of news from the week

National Minority Health Month

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is observing National Minority Health Month with its inaugural “Spring into Health Event” Saturday at the Wedgewood Community Center. Health officials say they're working to make connections with the community to help close the health disparities. Read more from Sandra Averhart here.

Hippies and punks come together

Also, this weekend 309 Punk Project is hosting an exhibit and discussions this weekend about the underground press movement in Pensacola during th2 1960s and 1970s including one particular paper, The Gulf Coast Fish Cheer. Learn more about the short-lived paper in this story from Hunter Morrison here.

Ketanji Brown Jackson

The Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the 116th Supreme Court justice. When sworn in this summer, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's high court.

2023 Atlantic hurricane season

Brace yourselves, a prediction issued Thursday by scientists at Colorado State University says there will be at least 19 named storms and nine hurricanes — four of which will be Category 3 or higher.

Staffing changes coming to Florida nursing homes

Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 42 bills, including a heavily debated measure that will change staffing standards in nursing homes. The nursing-home industry lobbied for the measure (HB 1239), which requires that certified nursing assistants provide a minimum of 2.5 hours of direct care per resident per day. The bill would reduce that to two hours.

Earth Day sessions on Acoustic Interlude

Starting this Sunday, host John Macdonnell will be hosting artists who are set to perform at the Earth Day festival in Pensacola. Here's a sneak peek from the soulful vocalist Bryniver. Listen to the entire show Sunday starting at noon.