Performing professionally since age 15, Josienne Clarke first became popular with her collaborations with guitarist Ben Walker. Their 2016 album, Overnight, was wildly successful and highlighted the pair's affinity for classic English folk-rock (Fairport Convention, Pentangle). Splitting from Ben in 2018, Josienne has produced a number of solo projects, including a new EP for 2022. We'll check it out as well as the latest from Portland's John Craigie.

Video: A Letter On A Page

Playlist Available After the Broadcast on April 10, 2022