The New Smyrna Plantation Experiment

In 1768, 1200 European colonists arrived to start a new colonial plantation in British Florida, but it wasn’t to be.

Andrew Turnbill and two partners were granted over 100,000 acres of land near Daytona, but uniquely, they did not purchase enslaved African laborers; but recruited people from impoverished areas of Spain, Greece, and Italy. They had to work for six years and were to be provided with housing, food, and a salary.

But there was labor trouble from the start, with oppressive overseers and a large population to support. The plantation was successful at first, growing and processing indigo. However, a severe drought started in 1774, the soil was exhausted, and poor treatment caused the end of the plantation.

Archaeology at the Turnbill plantation has revealed coquina stone foundations of a large building and two small structures. One structure had coquina foundations, and another was a two-room frame home with tabby walls and a small bread oven. They also have located many other elements of the plantation such as settlers’ residences and indigo production sites.

While the Turnbill plantation failed, the people left behind a rich record of their efforts.

