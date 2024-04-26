Photos capture the spirit (maybe not the sound) of RadioLive

Photographer Andrew Velasco enjoyed his first RadioLive with us this month. And he brought his camera.

The Pensacola artist is used to documenting punk shows but said he was interested in trying something new. RadioLive is not a punk show but often packs a lot of energy. This month was extra special with a lineup of female artists. We didn't plan it that way, but we welcomed it. The artists even had fun with it playing an impromptu cover of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

Enjoy Velasco's photos from the show. You can find more of his photography by following him on Instagram and visiting his website.

Next week, we'll return to the Museum of Commerce with Maggie Rose, Fox and the Bear, and Daniel Rodriguez. For tickets and information about the May show, visit radiolive.org.

Andrew Velasco Taylor Rae

Andrew Velasco

Andrew Velasco Kitty Steadman

Andrew Velasco Thunder and Rain, Taylor Rae, and Kitty Steadman

Andrew Velasco Kitty Steadman

Andrew Velasco Thunder and Rain

Andrew Velasco Audience claps at April's RadioLive.