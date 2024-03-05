When shows picked back up after the pandemic, he picked up his camera

Andrew Velasco started taking photos as a little kid with disposable film cameras his parents would buy for him and his sister.

In college, he invested in a digital point-and-shoot camera that went with him everywhere. But it wasn’t until he started taking photos at punk shows that he truly became inspired by the art.

“After my first few shows, I got serious and bought my first full-frame mirrorless camera and the rest is history,” said the Pensacola-based artist. “I started out attending every show that I possibly could. I even quit the two part-time jobs I was working at the time to pursue concert photography full-time.”

Andrew Velasco / Courtesy photo I chose this photo because I wanted to capture as many elements from a bugghouse show as possible. For those who don’t know, the bugghouse is a punk house in the heart of Pensacola run by Grover Ballard. I think the work he puts into this community is worth mentioning and every show is its own experience.

Andrew Velasco / Courtesy photo This photo was something of an accident, but I find it beautiful and begs the question: What’s next? Taken at the Night Moves Festival in Pensacola.

Velasco is the inaugural Julia Gorton Photography Award winner. Gorton is a prolific photographer who made a name for herself taking pictures of the downtown New York punk scene in the 1980s. She juried the photography competition which gives up-and-coming photographers a solo show in the 309 Punk House and a $1,000 cash prize.

“A few years ago I had the chance to meet Julia Gorton and I instantly fell in love with her work,” said Velasco. “Her photography and zines are such an amazing source of inspiration. Whenever I feel stuck or don’t feel confident in my work, I’ll look through Julia’s work and try to emulate the strong emotions that radiate from her photos.”

Velasco is among a growing group of local photography enthusiasts — both film and digital. He says he finds inspiration and camaraderie among other photographers.

“I am lucky to be in a scene where I can be accepted for who I am and can connect with so many other like-minded folks,” he said.

Andrew Velasco / Courtesy photo I love the energy in this photo. The performing band, Blind Tiger, invited everyone up on stage to mosh and this was the result. Punk shows like these are my favorite to shoot because the crowd becomes as much of the performance as the band.

Andrew Velasco / Courtesy photo From left to right: Cavae Mundi at Hollow World Fest in Pensacola, Daikaiju at The Handlebar in Pensacola, and Feed Lemon at The Shrine - Harlem, NY.



Velasco says the Feed Lemon show was a special one. "This is one of my favorite photos from the last show Feed Lemon performed on their New England tour. This was our first time in New York and the boys put everything they had into this show. I’ll never forget this night."

Andrew Velasco / Courtesy photo GLSNR at Easy Going Gallery - Pensacola. I’m pretty sure this show broke the fire code at the now-defunct Easy Going Gallery, but it was one of those “you had to be there” type of shows.

Velasco’s upcoming solo show is titled “PUNKDEMIC - THE SOUND THAT SAVED US,” and will be on view at the punk house through March. After a year of quarantine that put live performances on hold, Velasco started shooting again in 2021 and has been more than happy to not only go to shows but promote them through his work. Some of his favorite bands to shoot include Feed Lemon, Ego Death, Starlin, The Taints, and Glazed Eyes, to name a few.

Now, a few years back, Velasco notices more photographers at shows as well as a resurgence in the local music scene, thanks in part toThe Handlebar reopening.

“I think it’s important to look at these photos and acknowledge all the people who showed up and made our scene what it is today,” he said. “Bands were playing shows three to four times a month. Every single show required someone to put it together, promote the show with original art or photos, run sound, and make sure people kept coming back. We have such a dedicated community of concertgoers in Pensacola that is second to none for such a small city like ours.”

Velasco is currently experimenting with new formats. He's started taking film photos and working with more intimate subjects — but he won't stop shooting concerts.

"Lately, I’ve been experimenting more with film cameras and capturing special moments with my boyfriend and friends. Last year I shot two local festivals, Hollow World and Night Moves Fest. I’m hoping to attend those again this year and also expand to some out-of-state fests. Shooting a festival is like an endurance test that puts everything I’ve learned about concert photography to the test. It’s a good challenge and a lot of fun."

Andrew Velasco / Courtesy photo Choosing to focus on the audience can lead to beautiful moments like this. We had a lot of friends make the three-hour trip to Panama City to support Ego Death. It seems like a fitting tribute to the individuals that make these shows fun to attend.

Andrew Velasco / Courtesy photo This is the first photo that I’ve ever taken of The Taints, one of Pensacola’s biggest punk bands in recent years. It was a complete surprise that they played that night, so I wasn’t prepared at all. I was outside waiting for the next act to set up when they got up on stage and performed a song. Thankfully I had just enough time to get this shot before they ended the song just seconds later.

For anyone wanting to start their photography journey, Velasco advises to pick up a camera and go.

“My life has been forever changed because I decided to pick up a camera a few years ago and attend a few punk shows,” he said. “I’ve made so many new friends and connections, it’s hard to remember every person I’ve met, but I’m thankful for every single one of them. Whether you like digital or film, photography or video; it’s all about showing up and making art with the people around you.”

A reception for “PUNKDEMIC - THE SOUND THAT SAVED US,” will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the 309 Punk House. Velasco will give an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. A closing show on March 29 will feature local bands. Stay tuned for details by following 309 on Facebook.

