© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win McNamee
/
Getty Images
On day 43 of the shutdown, a vote in the House could bring the impasse to an end
Deirdre Walsh
A vote in the House expected on Wednesday could end what is now the longest shutdown on record. Democrats are decrying the plan, saying it fails to address expiring health care subsidies.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
White House downplays new Epstein emails that mention Trump
Stephen Fowler
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg
/
via Getty Images
9 strategies to find free or low-cost food when money is tight
Marielle Segarra
Music & Arts
Music & Arts
Kris Davis Trio: Tiny Desk Concert
Suraya Mohamed
Breathless and expansive, Kris Davis' layered music is a mosaic of emotional expression.
Yuki Sugiura
/
Booker Prize Foundation
Music & Arts
'Flesh' wins 2025 Booker Prize: 'We had never read anything quite like it'
Andrew Limbong
Larry Horricks
/
Netflix
Music & Arts
'Death by Lightning' unfolds like an 1880s 'West Wing'
David Bianculli
Local News
Pensacola City Councilmember Charles Bare, pictured here, is sponsoring an ordinance that would increase the mayor's salary after the 2026 election and change the way compensation is calculated in subsequent years.
City of Pensacola
Local News
Pensacola to consider raising next mayor’s salary
T.S. Strickland
Pensacola City Council will consider an ordinance that could boost the next mayor’s pay from $134,000 to $168,185 by tying the salary to a state formula. The change wouldn’t take effect until after the 2026 election.
WikiMedia
Local News
Pensacola City Council rebuffs attorney general’s call to cancel drag show
T.S. Strickland
AP
Local News
State pressures Pensacola to cancel drag show
T.S. Strickland
Emily Ley stands smiling in front of a green hedge, holding a children’s book titled “You’re Always Enough.”
Simplified
Local News
High Court tariff fight carries big stakes for Pensacola small business
T.S. Strickland
New Palafox Renderings
City of Pensacola
Local News
Council to vote this week on Palafox rebuild
T.S. Strickland
Florida News
A Gainesville High School student walks during school let out in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
Florida News
Fear of immigration arrests near schools in Florida is reducing enrollment, officials say
Education leaders watching how immigration policies affect schools expect classrooms to get emptier every year, but this year, they were caught off guard by falling enrollment rates in some of Florida’s largest districts.
C.M. Guerrero
/
Miami Herald
Florida News
'We're all getting frustrated': Florida lawmakers desperate to solve voucher funding mishaps
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Fresh Take Florida
Florida News
Florida Democrats push long-odds gun control measures just weeks after open carry law takes effect
Curt Anderson
/
AP
Florida News
Another Florida death row inmate won't fight his upcoming execution
The News Service of Florida
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
Florida News
A judge is weighing the ouster of a Florida biologist over a Charlie Kirk post
The News Service of Florida
NPR News
FPREN
Alphastar