A vote in the House expected on Wednesday could end what is now the longest shutdown on record. Democrats are decrying the plan, saying it fails to address expiring health care subsidies.
An ongoing blog from the WUWF newsroom with updates on national policies and how they affect the local area.
Breathless and expansive, Kris Davis' layered music is a mosaic of emotional expression.
Pensacola City Council will consider an ordinance that could boost the next mayor’s pay from $134,000 to $168,185 by tying the salary to a state formula. The change wouldn’t take effect until after the 2026 election.
Education leaders watching how immigration policies affect schools expect classrooms to get emptier every year, but this year, they were caught off guard by falling enrollment rates in some of Florida’s largest districts.
President Trump signed a bill to fund the government through the end of January, ending the shutdown that has dragged on for six weeks.
The bishops' decision formalizes a yearslong process for the U.S. church to address transgender health care. They also approved a special message on immigration, expressing concern over enforcement and conditions in detention centers.
Missouri's governor recently authorized the state's National Guard to assist ICE with clerical duties. Black police officers fear the trust they've built with communities of color could take years to rebuild.
Experts in the mortgage industry are skeptical. Buyers would pay less each month, but would end up paying more over time. Here's what to know about the proposed 50-year mortgages.
In a 2005 interview, the actor said that in his twenties, he was carrying the load of "everyone's masterpieces." He worked closely with directors including Akira Kurosawa and Masaki Kobayashi.