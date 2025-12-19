© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

Lubben Bros + Bandits

Published December 19, 2025 at 8:16 AM CST
The Lubben Brothers
The Artists
/
The Lubben Brothers
The Lubben Brothers

Lubben Brothers from Studio-A

Acoustic Interlude for December 21, 2025. Michael, Tom, and Joshua Lubben are identical triplets. They grew up on a farm in Iowa and attended college in Florida, where they settled after graduation. A stunningly original group, the Lubbens' roots are in traditional music including gospel and folk but they have expanded into original contemporary compositions. They perform from our Studio-A. Brooklyn's Bandits On The Run are former sunbway buskers who have accumulated a huge following. We'll check out their new studio EP, The Shakespeare Tapes.

Acoustic Interlude