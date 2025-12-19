Lubben Bros + Bandits

Acoustic Interlude for December 21, 2025. Michael, Tom, and Joshua Lubben are identical triplets. They grew up on a farm in Iowa and attended college in Florida, where they settled after graduation. A stunningly original group, the Lubbens' roots are in traditional music including gospel and folk but they have expanded into original contemporary compositions. They perform from our Studio-A. Brooklyn's Bandits On The Run are former sunbway buskers who have accumulated a huge following. We'll check out their new studio EP, The Shakespeare Tapes.