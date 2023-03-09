Slaid Cleaves' new album and the European choral group, Alice
The new Slaid Cleaves album, Alice's L'Oiseau Magnifique and Michael J. McCartan from ourStudio-A (Listen Button)
Slauid CVleaves was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in New England. He found his way to Austin, Texas and became one of that area's premiere somgwriters. We'll check out his latest studio album (his 15th) and have music from the all-female Swiss-Belgian group, Alice. Michael J. McCartan gives us a blues session from Studio-A.
Full playlist available on March 12, 2023