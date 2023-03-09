© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

Slaid Cleaves' new album and the European choral group, Alice

Published March 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT
Slaid Cleaves
Todd Fox
/
slaidcleaves.com
Slaid Cleaves

The new Slaid Cleaves album, Alice's L'Oiseau Magnifique and Michael J. McCartan from ourStudio-A (Listen Button)

Slauid CVleaves was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in New England. He found his way to Austin, Texas and became one of that area's premiere somgwriters. We'll check out his latest studio album (his 15th) and have music from the all-female Swiss-Belgian group, Alice. Michael J. McCartan gives us a blues session from Studio-A.

Full playlist available on March 12, 2023

Acoustic Interlude