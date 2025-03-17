© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUWF-HD 1,2 & 3 are once again operating on air. Work continues implementing a permanent fix, so short interruptions may still occur.
14/59

If you pledged, thanks!! If not, it isn't too late, just click on Donate at the top of the page

Published March 17, 2025 at 1:47 PM CDT
Beth Herzhaft

Hailed as “one of America’s most intriguing, creative, and idiosyncratic voices”, Eilen Jewell built her career the old fashioned way, touring relentlessly with the kind of undeniable live show that converts the uninitiated into instant acolytes

Isabelle Geffroy, known professionally as Zaz, is a French singer and songwriter who mixes jazz, French variety, soul and acoustic

Play list will magically appear at show time

14/59