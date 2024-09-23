Spain, France, USA and more musical stops this week
L.E.J, short for Lucie, Élisa and Juliette, is a French band composed of three women from Saint-Denis, a city in Paris' suburbs. They became famous by condensing numerous top songs from the summer of 2015 into a mashup performance
O Sister! is a swing band which revisits the golden age of vocal jazz and North American popular music from the 20s and 30s. Rooted in Seville (Spain), the band started its activity in 2008. O Sister! was born as a tribute to the feminine bands of the time such as The Boswell Sisters
