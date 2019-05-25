Hispanic Unemployment Has Hit Record Lows. But Does That Mean Progress?

With the economy booming, Ernesto Martinez can barely keep up with all the construction work coming into the small drywall company he owns. He's part of a historic wave of Latino prosperity in America.

It wasn't always like this. Martinez remembers when he was 17. He had $120 to his name, and it was all in his pocket. It's how much he got paid for his first job in the U.S., as a mover. He says he stood there, mesmerized, in front of a shop window at the mall.

Martinez was looking at a pair of Air Jordans. They cost around $100.

"I fell in love with them," he says. He didn't speak English, so he turned to his brother and said, "Ask them to bring me a size 8."

"What do you want those shoes for?" his brother responded disapprovingly.

Martinez says that's when he decided to learn English, so he could go back and get the shoes.

He had just arrived from Mexico. It was the 1990s, and cultural critics spoke of a "Latin explosion": Over the next two decades the Hispanic population would grow from 22.4 million people, to 50.5 million. But the numbers did not translate into power, or well-being: The 2000 census reported they had a poverty rate of 21.2% — nearly double the overall U.S. rate.

Martinez's wife, Araceli, had three cleaning jobs, but it was still hard to get by. She says the owners of one of the hotels where she worked made her do heavy lifting — such as moving furniture.

It was grueling, but she just couldn't afford to lose that job.

Across the U.S. today, there are plenty of jobs. Unemployment for Latinos is at 4.2% — the lowest in recorded history. And their poverty rate has gone down somewhat, to 18.3%.

For the Martinez family, things have improved dramatically.

On a rainy Sunday afternoon, Araceli shows a reporter around her home in New Jersey. She and Ernesto were able to buy it in the early 2000s. It's beautiful, with an expansive backyard.

And it takes a lot of work to afford this place.

Araceli still has three jobs: house cleaner, supermarket cashier and assistant at a day care. Both she and Ernesto say their incomes have barely budged in the past decade. But the cost of living has gone up. "Sometimes you have to have two or three jobs to make ends meet," Araceli says. "Everything is expensive. Food, utilities, car insurance."

So, despite low unemployment numbers, economists urge caution.

Yes, joblessness is down, and that's great. But Hispanics earn about one-fourth less than white workers do. And for some 7 million Central American and Mexican immigrants who don't have legal status, it's even harder to move up. Being undocumented often leads to exploitation. It makes it harder to get an education. It forces people to work for low wages in the informal economy. It makes it difficult to start and build a company.

Which is why, for all the talk about the Latin cultural explosion and unemployment going down, some academics and activists worry about the formation of a permanent Hispanic underclass in America.

But Ernesto and Araceli say they see a really bright future. And it's because of their daughter.

Alondra is 22 years old. She's the eldest of the two Martinez kids. When they were born, Ernesto says, he had a clear vision: He didn't want to see them doing drywall. "I want them to have a 9-to-5 job. I want them to be well-dressed and not dirty like we get dirty," he says.

As soon as Alondra was born, Ernesto started saving for her to go to college.

But as Alondra got older, she didn't see herself as the kind of person who goes into higher education. "Growing up, I was very aware of the kind of family I came from. When you don't have lawyers and doctors and people with careers in your family, you think it's so far-fetched. And it's like, so much money," she says.

A high school Spanish teacher spoke to her about New Jersey's Educational Opportunity Fund, the state's support program for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

That's how Alondra ended up going to Montclair State University. She's part of the record number of Hispanics going to college: Enrollment nearly tripled between 1999 and 2016.

At this years graduation ceremony for students in the Educational Opportunity Fund program, she gave a speech. Alondra was nervous at first.

"Being a first-generation college student means breaking every barrier, silencing every negative voice and pushing myself to be the woman I know I am meant to be," she said.

Then she turned to her parents. "Mamá, papá, lo logramos," she said. Mom, dad, we made it.

This fall, Alondra will be going to Rutgers University to pursue a master's degree in college student affairs. She dreams of being a college dean someday.

Ernesto marvels at this. This generation's goal is to be lawyers, engineers and architects.

"That is their dream," he says. "And what was my dream?"

Nearly 30 years ago, it was a pair of Air Jordans.



SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

It's illegal to enter the United States without passing through an official border crossing, but along an isolated stretch of the southern border, U.S. citizens are doing just that every day because of a shortage of basic services on the U.S. side, including health care. Lorne Matalon reports from the town of Candelaria, Texas, on the Rio Grande River.

(SOUNDBITE OF BIRDS CHIRPING)

LORNE MATALON, BYLINE: What's happening here is a reversal of stereotypes. It's Americans who are breaking border laws.

LORAINE TELLEZ: We're citizens. We're U.S. citizens that have to go and get help in Mexico.

MATALON: That's Candelaria resident Loraine Tellez. There are two towns here - hamlets, really - both remote within their own countries, yet a stone's throw from each other across the Rio Grande - San Antonio del Bravo in Mexico and Candelaria in Texas. If you get sick or have an accident in Candelaria, there's a clinic in San Antonio where treatment and medicine is free, paid for by the Mexican government, even if you're a U.S. citizen. In the U.S., the nearest hospital is a long way away.

So here are her options.

TELLEZ: A 10-minute walk versus three hours to the hospital.

MATALON: With walls being strengthened and expanded, along with a crackdown on illegal immigration up and down the border, how is this happening?

MIKE SHELTON: Here's the situation.

MATALON: Mike Shelton is the U.S. Border Patrol agent in charge for Candelaria and a group of tiny river towns in the area.

SHELTON: The Border Patrol doesn't want to admit that things like this are going on, but the reality of the situation is it does.

MATALON: Shelton says agents don't need to be heavy-handed.

SHELTON: We don't want agents to put people's lives at risk simply because they're blindly following the letter of the law. It's about being human.

MATALON: All this back-and-forth has created a kind of unspoken but clearly understood relationship between residents and the Border Patrol. Because human and drug smugglers also use this area, residents say they'll tell agents if they have misgivings about faces they don't recognize.

EVELYN LOZANO: That's a way of us helping them in order for them to help us.

MATALON: Evelyn Lozano, a U.S. citizen, lives in both towns - school in Texas during the week, weekends with family in Mexico. Walking into Mexico is not a violation of U.S. law. Crossing back into Texas here is. The nearest legal crossing is an hour and a half away.

LOZANO: They know that we are crossing illegally.

MATALON: Lozano says residents have a give-and-take relationship with the Border Patrol.

LOZANO: But they do understand the fact that we need to cross sometimes in order to get help, in order for us to get food, in order for us to survive. So that's why we go to Mexico, because we don't get that help here in Texas.

MATALON: The help is reciprocal. Some Mexicans receive their mail in Candelaria because there's no postal service in San Antonio. Their American relatives bring the mail across. As for Loraine Tellez, she acknowledges what's happening here flies in the face of border enforcement.

TELLEZ: Down deep in my heart, it does make me feel guilty, but I have to do it sometimes.

MATALON: But not openly. Residents say they don't flaunt what they're doing. They say they understand the Border Patrol has a job to do, and that means the delicate dance between otherwise law-abiding U.S. citizens and border agents continues on this stretch of the Rio Grande.

For NPR News, I'm Lorne Matalon in Candelaria, Texas.

