Hurricanes

Dr. Enid Sisskin received her PhD from Columbia University in Pathobiology. She has worked as an environmental activist in this area for more than 20 years. She is currently on the faculty of the School of Allied Health and Life Sciences at the University of West Florida. She is the creator of the Eco Minute and has produced & hosted the series 2005. Her interests include continuing to garden despite yearly failure and continues to work for environmental protection with her husband and children. She is also everyone's favorite Jewish mother and stage manager at RadioLive. Contact: enid@wuwf.org.