yeule: Tiny Desk Concert

In this new era of indie rock, yeule has become a leading voice. With a beautifully moody catalog of gauzy, sometimes sludgy songs that roar while drifting through the ether, they got swept up in the shoegaze revival. But even as they have embraced more pop sensibilities, yeule's sound has remained spectral and enigmatic, washed out in a vast sea of reverb and noise.

But yeule strips away much of that for this Tiny Desk performance, captured in our sunlit office on a bright autumn afternoon. The drums are softened with towels on the heads and, while the guitars still get loud and fuzzy, yeule's voice is out front and entirely unaffected or processed with the kind of studio effects fans are used to.

Backed by their band, yeule opens with two relatively bright and shimmery cuts, "Dudu" and "VV," both from Evangelic Girl is a Gun, before shifting gears for the guitar-heavy "dazies" from 2023's softscars. They close with "sulky baby," featuring yeule on bowed guitar.

SET LIST

"Dudu"

"VV"

"dazies"

"sulky baby"

MUSICIANS

yeule: vocals, guitar, keys

Chris Greatti: guitar

Topaz Faerie: bass

Ryan Bernardo: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Robin Hilton

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Engineer/Mix: Neil Tevault

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Dhanika Pineda

Photographer: Alanté Serene

Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Ashley Pointer

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton



