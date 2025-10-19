Jazz for a just cause

Charlotte Waters, M.A., Director of Communications, Legal Services of North Florida, talks about the annual Jazz for Justice event taking place on November 2 in downtown Pensacola during the city’s annual Foo Foo Festival.

How did Jazz for Justice originate?

Jazz for Justice first began in the early 2000s in Tallahassee, Florida, as one of its local music festivals. After 20 years, Legal Services of North Florida (LSNF) decided to share the music with our western service area. Then Jazz for Justice came first to the downtown streets of Pensacola, right on Palafox. This event is a way to connect Pensacola’s love of music and culture with LSNF’s mission of providing free civil legal help to those in need. Community leaders, local attorneys, and arts supporters come together to imagine a family-friendly event where world-class music can be enjoyed by all, regardless of ability to pay. Since 2017, this event has been hosted annually as a partnership with Foo Foo Festival. It has become one of the region’s signature free concerts, bringing people together while also raising awareness about how legal aid strengthens families, housing, and communities across North Florida.

Why was the genre of jazz music selected for the event?

Jazz has such deep cultural roots and a vibrant community following in the Pensacola area. The city has long looked to New Orleans as both a neighbor and an inspiration, with jazz embodying that blend of history, artistry, and joy. The improvisational nature of jazz mirrors the creativity and resilience of our Pensacola neighbors, celebrating diversity and bringing together people across generations, regardless of background.

Who are the performers this year?

This year’s headliner is none other than the legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band, straight from the heart of Jazz’s home, New Orleans. These prolific musicians are known worldwide as guardians of traditional New Orleans jazz, bringing with them a legacy that spans generations. Their performance is more than music; it’s living history.

Alongside them, Jazz for Justice will feature some of Pensacola’s finest jazz talent and regional favorites, offering a mix of traditional and contemporary jazz. Pensacola’s hometown favorite, Whiskey & Water will leave you swaying with their silky jazz vocals poured over Louisiana blues, a splash of reggae, and a kick of Southern rock guitar. They strike the perfect chord to get the crowd swaying. Then, keeping the music lively, Bon Bon Vivant of New Orleans turns up the tempo with a performance that is equal parts spectacle and soul. Blending indie grit, Americana heart, and that unmistakable Crescent City flair, frontwoman Abigail Cosio and saxophonist Jeremy Kelley craft songs that dance between revelry and reflection, proof that their music is as much storytelling as it is rhythm.

Altogether, the lineup highlights the bridge between New Orleans’ iconic sound and Pensacola’s vibrant local music scene.

How does your organization reach out to the community?

LSNF reaches out to the community through more than just our events, like Jazz for Justice. We host free legal clinics in neighborhoods across 16 counties in North Florida at our Justice on the Block legal clinics. These JOTB clinics meet people where they are to provide no-cost civil legal help to eligible clients and ensure that, whether you can come into our offices or not, we find a way to you. LSNF partners with schools, libraries, veteran centers, and more, collaborating with local nonprofits to make sure people know help is available. Our outreach blends education, direct assistance, and community presence so that families know that they can turn to us when facing challenges like eviction, family safety issues, or disaster recovery.

What inspires your work?

LSNF’s vision is to create and find “a clear pathway to justice for everyone in North Florida.” This is no small feat, and we keep this grand vision ahead of us, so that we consistently aim at achieving the highest possible goal. We are consistently inspired by the resilience of the people we serve, so we believe in doing the same. Every day, we see how access to justice changes lives: when a family stays in their home, a child is offered additional support in school, when a veteran secures benefits and stabilizes their household, when a survivor finds safety, a family begins to heal. Knowing that our work keeps neighbors housed, families safe, and communities strong is what motivates us, and events like Jazz for Justice remind us that the community is behind this mission.

What else do we need to know about the festival?

This festival is truly for everyone. Admission is free, and we encourage you to bring your family, friends, and neighbors. Grab a blanket or a chair, enjoy food from local vendors, browse community booths, and soak in some of the best jazz music you’ll hear anywhere, all in downtown Pensacola. By showing up, you are not only enjoying an incredible afternoon, you are also standing with us in support of equal access to justice for everyone in our community.

Jazz for Justice is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2 at Museum Plaza, 120 Church St. Admission is free. VIP tickets are available at jazz.lsnf.org.