Em Kirby, aka Uncle Emmington, takes inspiration from old and new music for her Tiny Desk Contest entry

Earlier this month, NPR named Ruby Ibarra the winner of the 2025 Tiny Desk Contest. Among the nearly 7,500 entries were a handful of Gulf Coast locals. We decided to reach out and give them a chance to share the stories behind their music.

Singer/songwriter Uncle Emmington from Daphne, Alabama, has been performing frequently in the Southwest Alabama area for more than five years. Real name, Em Kirby, Uncle Emmington already has multiple album releases and an established presence in the Mobile area as a young artist. While starting as a pianist at an early age, she quickly found her stride with the guitar and ukulele, becoming a fast-growing popular folk-pop artist in the region. Writing songs laced with poetry evocative of artists like Judy Collins and Johnny Cash, she has become a favorite of the Mobile area.

How long have you been playing music?

Emmington: I’ve been making music and performing live since I was 17 years old!

What inspires your music?

Emmington: My music is inspired by so many artists and genres: the old country western of Johnny Cash, 50s/60s pop music, 90s women singer-songwriters like the Indigo Girls, modern artists like Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers.

Where can people see you play?

Emmington: I was playing semi-regularly in Huntsville, Alabama, while going to school there, but after graduating, I’m hoping to play gigs at home in Mobile!

Do you have a favorite Tiny Desk Concert?

Emmington: I think my favorite Tiny Desk performance of all time is Mitski’s. I went through a period in high school where I watched it very regularly, and I’ve probably seen it over 50 times at this point.

What inspired you to submit your entry to Tiny Desk?

Emmington: I’ve been submitting entries to the Tiny Desk contest for years now! I saw musician friends entering and decided to join in. Even though I have never won, it’s such a great way to get your music out there and connect with other small musicians.