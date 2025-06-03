Longtime musician Michael R.J. Roth says the Tiny Desk Contest is a fun way to share music

Earlier this month, NPR named Ruby Ibarra the winner of the 2025 Tiny Desk Contest. Among the nearly 7,500 entries were a handful of Gulf Coast locals. We decided to reach out and give them a chance to share the stories behind their music.

Michael R. J. Roth is a Panama City-based singer-songwriter who has been collectively writing music and poetry for more than five decades. An established and well-travelled poet, Roth has spent his life capturing every moment and feeling through song or on the page. He’s been awarded multiple songwriter lyric awards for his music, he has studied under some of the most prominent poets of the 20th century, and he has filled various non-music roles that have augmented his capabilities. Nashville Songwriters Association International has called him “one to watch.” He never misses an opportunity to share his music, and his Tiny Desk performance is yet another broad outlet for his creative passion from throughout his longstanding career.

How long have you been playing music?

Roth: I’ve been playing music in various fits and starts for more than 50 years.

What inspires your music?

Roth: Music just grabbed me from the beginning. It wasn’t a conscious thing. I just always loved it. Music was this mysterious thing that I needed to grasp. It was emotion that came out of the air. My songs come from observation and experience, reflecting on that mystery.

Where can people see you play?

Roth: I perform but not regularly, in venues in Panama City and occasionally in Nashville. My most recent visit to Nashville was the result of being the Grand Prize Winner of the 2024 American Songwriter lyric contest. I have a fair number of performances on YouTube (MichaelRJRoth) and on my webpage.

Do you have a favorite Tiny Desk Concert?

Roth: My favorite is Gaelynn Lea’s performance in the 2016 contest.

What inspired you to submit your music to Tiny Desk?

Roth: The Tiny Desk Contest is free to enter, and it enjoys a wide audience, so it’s just a great way of getting your song out there. I don’t worry about winning. It’s a fun contest with an incredible array of talent and musical styles