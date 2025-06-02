Mobile's Asia Fox on her Tiny Desk Contest entry

Earlier this month, NPR named Ruby Ibarra the winner of the 2025 Tiny Desk Contest. Among the nearly 7,500 entries were a handful of Gulf Coast locals. We decided to reach out and give them a chance to share the stories behind their music.

Asia Fox is a singer-songwriter from Mobile, Alabama, who has been writing and performing songs for most of her life. Brought up on gospel and choir music in church, she was quickly inspired by the sounds she heard during her time growing up. Taking heavy inspiration from her mother, Fox began writing songs at an early age. She now spends her creative efforts using her music to spread a message of love and community.

How long have you been playing music?

Fox: I have been writing music since I was 12 years old. The first song I wrote was called “Puppy Eyes.” I heard music starting in the church, the drums would beat, and the off-key piano would play in my head every Sunday.

What inspires your music?

Fox: Mama would be cooking dinner while singing gospel songs in the kitchen; she was my first inspiration. Later on, I would find out sounds of smooth jams, heavy metal, rap, country, pop, and house music from staying up at night watching BET, MTV, and flipping through radio channels on my boombox at the time. My inspiration for music comes from feelings and emotions. If it has a message, I love that. I tap into reality, the dreamers, and I just love to inspire. It’s like an orchestra playing in my head, and I’m just trying to find a good melody.

Where can people see you play?

Fox: I used to sing at various talent shows, churches, and I got the opportunity to sing at the International Modeling and Talent Convention in New York City when I was 12 years old. I had a YouTube channel, which got hacked, so just recently I started a new YouTube channel, and I have an Instagram while navigating TikTok. You can find me on YouTube (FoxAsia6), Instagram (FoxAsia2), TikTok (Asia.Fox88), or in my garage, live with a beat, singing my heart out!

Do you have a favorite Tiny Desk concert?

Fox: My favorite Tiny Desk performances in no order: Juvenile, Maxwell, and Scarface.

What inspired you to submit your music to Tiny Desk?

Fox: I love everything about the Tiny Desk. The community, intimate vibes, and a safe place to be yourself. It was literally at the last minute, I saw the post on Instagram and told myself, I would like to give it a try. So, I recorded on my iPhone 15, and it felt good. For the love of music brings us all together.