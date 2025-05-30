Cowboy Caleb Steven is a Panama City outlaw who wants to spread spiritual inspiration

Earlier this month, NPR named Ruby Ibarra the winner of the 2025 Tiny Desk Contest. Among the nearly 7,500 entries were a handful of Gulf Coast locals. We decided to reach out and give them a chance to share the stories behind their music.

Cowboy Caleb Steven is a country folk singer-songwriter from Panama City, where he was born and raised. His gospel bassist father introduced him to music at the age of two, and since then, music has been a primary part of his life. He's since developed his own personal style of country music that blends the classic sound of outlaw country with religious inspiration. He plays his music at venues along the panhandle, hoping to spread his inspiration wherever he goes.

How long have you been playing music?

Steven: I started “playing” music when I was two, traveling with my dad’s southern gospel group and trying to copy them. I really started learning how to play when I was around twelve and developed a love for classic country.

What inspires your music?

Steven: Personally, I’m no longer a fan of Southern Gospel, but still want to use music as a ministry, so a lot of my inspiration comes from using country music as a way to go into bars and get people’s attention to spread the word of Christ

Where can people see you play?

Steven: I do perform regularly at a few places in Panama City. My regular spots are Lonestar Boil House in downtown Panama City and Slice House in Callaway.

Do you have a favorite Tiny Desk Concert?

Steven: Definitely Sturgill Simpson.

What inspired you to submit your entry to Tiny Desk?

Steven: I was inspired to submit to the contest after seeing it online for the past few years and thinking, “Why don’t I do that?” It felt like a fun challenge to try to emulate the vibe of Tiny Desk and even take a chance to use some different style mics and mixing techniques.