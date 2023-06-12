Fine at 50: Steeleye Span 'Parcel of Rogues'

In the early 70s, there were a number of bands who were working with traditional and folk music instrumentation and lyrics, while trying to incorporate them with rock music phrasing, instrumentation and contemporary sensibility. More often than not, the result was an unbalanced mess that served neither style in a proper fashion. Fairport Convention & Jethro Tull were probably the best of the bunch, but a close second was Steeleye Span. (In fact Steeleye Span opened for Jethro Tull in a U.S. tour after "Parcel of Rogues" recording was released).

I’m always surprised how few people know about this group that has been cranking out music for 50 years (they still tour!). When I used to look for their music in record stores, I’d ask if they had any Steeleye Span, and inevitably would be steered towards Steely Dan. Not the same, obviously. For those who don’t know Steeleye Span, they were (and are) a very popular band from the UK that started out performing very traditional folk music, much of it based on lyrics and poetry from centuries past. The title “Parcel of Rouges” itself originates in a Robert Burns poem from 1791, so were going back a bit. You have to give credit to any band who tries to do this, and manages to create something that doesn’t come out sounding like “Stonehenge” from Spinal Tap.

Released in 1973, “Parcel of Rouges” was Steeleye Spans fifth album. Even this early, they were beginning to turn away from traditional instruments and began including electric guitars, wah wah pedals, and even a couple tunes with drums — so clearly we’re stepping out of the 18th century.

Most of the 11 songs on the LP work very well, keeping in mind that this sort of hybrid of styles and centuries can be an acquired taste. It’s not straight on pop or rock, nor is it anything resembling acoustic folk, it is a unique mix, often including lyrics and phrasing that simply isn’t heard in modern music, and that can cut back on the accessibility.

Still, this music stands the test of time. Maddy Prior, the lead vocalist, has a strong, clear, and enchanting voice that beckons you to come along for the stories of other days she has to tell. The band are top notch players and the production is clean and thoughtfully done. The pieces that seem to work best are the ones where they don’t try to force the old and new together, but decide to either pay tribute to past form and structure, or go full throttle into contemporary mode. They get better (much better) at blending the old and new in subsequent efforts, and you can hear them still figuring out the formula here — which is kind of entertaining in it’s own right.

Traveling to the UK for a holiday is always a pleasant thing to do. But, if time or finances prohibit such an adventure, the next best thing would be to find yourself a good stout pint, or your favorite Scotch or other spirit, set your imagination to place yourself in a dimly lit Scottish or Irish pub and put on “Parcel of Rouges." It’s not a trip across the pond, but for 40 minutes or so you’ll be transported to another time and place.