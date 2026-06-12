The field is set as candidate qualifying closes for Florida's 2026 election
Candidates qualifying for federal, state, and local offices in Florida’s 2026 elections have closed. Here’s a rundown of numerous races and candidates who have qualified to get on the ballot.
U.S. RACES:
U.S. Senate:
In the race for the open U.S. Senate seat in Florida, six candidates have qualified to run against Republican incumbent Ashley Moody. The list includes three GOP challengers, Chris Gleason, Neelam Taneja Perry, and Ernest “Ernie” Rivera; Democrats Angie Nixon and Alex Vindman; and No Party Affiliation candidate Neil J. Gillespie.
U.S. House of Representatives District 1:
Five candidates have qualified for the race for U.S. Representative District 1. In the Republican Primary, incumbent Jimmy Patronis is being challenged by Douglas Chico and John Frankman. Democrat Gay Valimont has qualified to make her second run for Congress. NPA candidate Tyler L. Davis has also qualified for the ballot.
STATEWIDE RACES:
Governor:
With Ron DeSantis being term-limited, there’s a crowded field of candidates who have qualified for the open seat for Florida Governor. Twenty-seven candidates have qualified to run for the seat, including 10 Republicans, six Democrats, six NPA, four write-Ins, and one representing the Libertarian Party of Florida.
The leading candidates are Republican Congressman Byron Donalds, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, and businessman James Fishback. On the Democratic side, former Congressman David Jolly, who this week named former state lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham as his pick for lieutenant governor, is leading in the polls.
Attorney General:
Jose Javier Rodriquez (DEM)
James Uthmeier (REP)
Chief Financial Officer:
Frank William Collige (REP)
Blaise Ingoglia (REP)
Earle Ford (DEM)
LOCAL STATE RACES:
In Florida House District 1, one Democratic candidate, Francesca Yabraian, qualified to challenge (GOP) incumbent Michelle Salzman.
The race for the open House District 2 seat, which is being vacated by outgoing incumbent Alex Andrade due to term limits, drew the most challengers early on. But when qualifying closed at noon on Friday, only three candidates had qualified for the race, including Republicans Jon Fay and Trei McMullen and Democrat Johnny Austin Thompson.
House District 3 incumbent Nathan Boyles, who assumed office in a 2025 special election, qualified to run for reelection. He will take on qualified challenger Ingrid D. Wadsworth, a registered Democrat.
House District 4 incumbent Patt Maney is being challenged by Democrat John Peter Emerling.
In the race for State Senate District 2, only (REP) incumbent Jay Trumbull qualified, along with Democrat Lauren Donahoo.
Visit the Florida Division of Elections website, for a complete roundup of candidates who’ve qualified to run for state offices.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY RACES:
In Escambia County, the non-partisan race for Mayor of Pensacola has drawn the most candidates, with four challengers qualified to run against incumbent D.C. Reeves. The Escambia County Commission Dist. 2 Republican incumbent Mike Kohler faces opposition from three qualified candidates, including one Republican, one Democrat and one Write-In.
County Commissioner, District 2:
Glen Dorsey (REP)
Mike Kohler (REP)
EErica King Pleas Sims Riley (WRI)
Mathious Robinson (DEM)
County Commissioner, District 4:
Ashley Hoffberger (REP)
Joe Vinson (NPA)
ECUA, District 2:
Lois Benson (REP)
Gloria Horning (IND)
ECUA, District 4:
Greg Litton (REP)
Ralph Schofield Jr (NPA)
School Board, District 1:
Kevin Adams
Erin Toler
School Board, District 2:
Paul Fetsco
Gerald Washington
School Board, District 3:
David Williams I
Isaac Williams
Santa Rosa Island Authority:
Stephen Luppert
City of Pensacola Mayor:
Jasmine Brown
Ann Hill
Darby “D.C.” Reeves
Eric Shorter
Alicia Trawick
Jermain J. Williams
City Council, District 2:
Charles Bare
Sherri Myers
City Council, District 4:
Brian Cole
Boyce T. White
City Council, District 6:
Allison Patton
County Court Judge, Group 2:
Charles Phillip Young
Century Town Council, Seat 3:
Century Town Council, Seat 4:
John Bass
Century Town Council, Seat 5:
Lizbeth “Sparkie” Harrison
For more information on candidates and offices to appear on the 2026 ballot in Escambia County, visit the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections office website.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY RACES:
In Santa Rosa County, the race that has drawn the most interest is Commissioner District 2. Republican incumbent Kerry Smith is facing opposition from six qualified candidates, out of a field of ten challengers who pre-filed for the seat.
County Commissioner, District 2:
Reni “Renee” Johnmeyer (REP)
Erin Nisewonger (REP)
Ronald “Casper” Pittman (REP)
Kerry Smith (REP)
Jeff Snow (REP)
John Williams (WRI)
County Commissioner, District 4:
Ray Eddington (REP)
Dean Light (REP)
County Court Judge, Group 2:
Tony Giraud
School Board, District 1:
David Farrow
Linda Sanborn
School Board, District 3:
Carol Boston
Kyle Connolly
School Board, District 5:
Marie Locklin
Scott Peden
Jill Broxson Teston
For a complete list of offices and candidates to appear on the ballot in Santa Rosa County, visit the Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections website.
OKALOOSA COUNTY RACES:
County Commissioner, District 2:
Carolyn Ketchel (REP)
County Commissioner, District 4:
Trey Goodwin III (REP)
School Board, District 1:
Jerry Bruckman
J.D. Peacock
School Board, District 3:
Linda Evanchyk
Mitch Reed
School Board, District 5:
Brett Hinely
Cyntha West
County Court Judge, Grp. 3:
John Kenneth Reed
Crestview City Council Member, Pct 1
Darice "Dusty" Allison
Frederick Jackson Butts III
Crestview City Council Member, Pct 2
Sylvester Echols
April Rencich
Louis Rodriquez
Crestview City Council Member, Pct 3
Douglas Capps
Destin Mayor:
Bobby Wagner
Destin Council Member
Rodney Braden
Ross Haynes
Russell "Chatham" Morgan
John Stephens
Fort Walton Beach Council Member
Brandon Bishop
Schuyler Black
Steve Caldarelli
Tyler Capelotti
Gloria DeBerry
Denise Dierker
Glen Guarin
MG Moran
Jeffrey Pendleton
Matthew Turpin
T. Payne Walker
For a complete list of offices and candidates to appear on the ballot in Okaloosa County, visit the Okaloosa Supervisor of Elections website.