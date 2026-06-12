The field is set as candidate qualifying closes for Florida's 2026 election

Candidates qualifying for federal, state, and local offices in Florida’s 2026 elections have closed. Here’s a rundown of numerous races and candidates who have qualified to get on the ballot.

U.S. RACES:

U.S. Senate:

In the race for the open U.S. Senate seat in Florida, six candidates have qualified to run against Republican incumbent Ashley Moody. The list includes three GOP challengers, Chris Gleason, Neelam Taneja Perry, and Ernest “Ernie” Rivera; Democrats Angie Nixon and Alex Vindman; and No Party Affiliation candidate Neil J. Gillespie.

U.S. House of Representatives District 1:

Five candidates have qualified for the race for U.S. Representative District 1. In the Republican Primary, incumbent Jimmy Patronis is being challenged by Douglas Chico and John Frankman. Democrat Gay Valimont has qualified to make her second run for Congress. NPA candidate Tyler L. Davis has also qualified for the ballot.

STATEWIDE RACES:

Governor:

With Ron DeSantis being term-limited, there’s a crowded field of candidates who have qualified for the open seat for Florida Governor. Twenty-seven candidates have qualified to run for the seat, including 10 Republicans, six Democrats, six NPA, four write-Ins, and one representing the Libertarian Party of Florida.

The leading candidates are Republican Congressman Byron Donalds, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, and businessman James Fishback. On the Democratic side, former Congressman David Jolly, who this week named former state lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham as his pick for lieutenant governor, is leading in the polls.

Attorney General:

Jose Javier Rodriquez (DEM)

James Uthmeier (REP)

Chief Financial Officer:

Frank William Collige (REP)

Blaise Ingoglia (REP)

Earle Ford (DEM)

LOCAL STATE RACES:

In Florida House District 1, one Democratic candidate, Francesca Yabraian, qualified to challenge (GOP) incumbent Michelle Salzman.

The race for the open House District 2 seat, which is being vacated by outgoing incumbent Alex Andrade due to term limits, drew the most challengers early on. But when qualifying closed at noon on Friday, only three candidates had qualified for the race, including Republicans Jon Fay and Trei McMullen and Democrat Johnny Austin Thompson.

House District 3 incumbent Nathan Boyles, who assumed office in a 2025 special election, qualified to run for reelection. He will take on qualified challenger Ingrid D. Wadsworth, a registered Democrat.

House District 4 incumbent Patt Maney is being challenged by Democrat John Peter Emerling.

In the race for State Senate District 2, only (REP) incumbent Jay Trumbull qualified, along with Democrat Lauren Donahoo.

Visit the Florida Division of Elections website, for a complete roundup of candidates who’ve qualified to run for state offices.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY RACES:

In Escambia County, the non-partisan race for Mayor of Pensacola has drawn the most candidates, with four challengers qualified to run against incumbent D.C. Reeves. The Escambia County Commission Dist. 2 Republican incumbent Mike Kohler faces opposition from three qualified candidates, including one Republican, one Democrat and one Write-In.

County Commissioner, District 2:

Glen Dorsey (REP)

Mike Kohler (REP)

EErica King Pleas Sims Riley (WRI)

Mathious Robinson (DEM)

County Commissioner, District 4:

Ashley Hoffberger (REP)

Joe Vinson (NPA)

ECUA, District 2:

Lois Benson (REP)

Gloria Horning (IND)

ECUA, District 4:

Greg Litton (REP)

Ralph Schofield Jr (NPA)

School Board, District 1:

Kevin Adams

Erin Toler

School Board, District 2:

Paul Fetsco

Gerald Washington

School Board, District 3:

David Williams I

Isaac Williams

Santa Rosa Island Authority:

Stephen Luppert

City of Pensacola Mayor:

Jasmine Brown

Ann Hill

Darby “D.C.” Reeves

Eric Shorter

Alicia Trawick

Jermain J. Williams

City Council, District 2:

Charles Bare

Sherri Myers

City Council, District 4:

Brian Cole

Boyce T. White

City Council, District 6:

Allison Patton

County Court Judge, Group 2:

Charles Phillip Young

Century Town Council, Seat 3:

Century Town Council, Seat 4:

John Bass

Century Town Council, Seat 5:

Lizbeth “Sparkie” Harrison

For more information on candidates and offices to appear on the 2026 ballot in Escambia County, visit the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections office website.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY RACES:

In Santa Rosa County, the race that has drawn the most interest is Commissioner District 2. Republican incumbent Kerry Smith is facing opposition from six qualified candidates, out of a field of ten challengers who pre-filed for the seat.

County Commissioner, District 2:

Reni “Renee” Johnmeyer (REP)

Erin Nisewonger (REP)

Ronald “Casper” Pittman (REP)

Kerry Smith (REP)

Jeff Snow (REP)

John Williams (WRI)

County Commissioner, District 4:

Ray Eddington (REP)

Dean Light (REP)

County Court Judge, Group 2:

Tony Giraud

School Board, District 1:

David Farrow

Linda Sanborn

School Board, District 3:

Carol Boston

Kyle Connolly

School Board, District 5:

Marie Locklin

Scott Peden

Jill Broxson Teston

For a complete list of offices and candidates to appear on the ballot in Santa Rosa County, visit the Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections website.

OKALOOSA COUNTY RACES:

County Commissioner, District 2:

Carolyn Ketchel (REP)

County Commissioner, District 4:

Trey Goodwin III (REP)

School Board, District 1:

Jerry Bruckman

J.D. Peacock

School Board, District 3:

Linda Evanchyk

Mitch Reed

School Board, District 5:

Brett Hinely

Cyntha West

County Court Judge, Grp. 3:

John Kenneth Reed

Crestview City Council Member, Pct 1

Darice "Dusty" Allison

Frederick Jackson Butts III

Crestview City Council Member, Pct 2

Sylvester Echols

April Rencich

Louis Rodriquez

Crestview City Council Member, Pct 3

Douglas Capps

Destin Mayor:

Bobby Wagner

Destin Council Member

Rodney Braden

Ross Haynes

Russell "Chatham" Morgan

John Stephens

Fort Walton Beach Council Member

Brandon Bishop

Schuyler Black

Steve Caldarelli

Tyler Capelotti

Gloria DeBerry

Denise Dierker

Glen Guarin

MG Moran

Jeffrey Pendleton

Matthew Turpin

T. Payne Walker

For a complete list of offices and candidates to appear on the ballot in Okaloosa County, visit the Okaloosa Supervisor of Elections website.