Candidates swarm ballot as qualifying ends

With relatively few incumbents getting a pass, and numerous former office holders seeking a return to elected life, the 2026 election was set up Friday with hundreds qualifying for legislative seats, statewide offices including for the governor, and U.S. House seats under a new Republican-leaning map.

GOVERNOR’S RACE

An open governor’s office attracted two dozen people to put their name on the primary or general election ballot: 11 paying $10,440 to run as Republicans, six as Democrats and one with the Libertarian Party of Florida.

Attention has been drawn to a handful of major candidates, including Republicans Congressman Bryon Donalds, former House Speaker Paul Renner, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and conservative activist James Fishback.

Donalds is the front-runner after receiving an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

On the Democratic side are former U.S. Rep. David Jolly and state Rep. Dotie Joseph of North Miami. Joseph, an attorney who was term-limited in the House this year, filed with little fanfare on Friday.

Six others paid $6,960 to run without a party designation, including Desmond Meade of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

CABINET

Democrat Annette Taddeo, a former state senator who was former Gov. Charlie Crist’s 2014 gubernatorial running mate, was qualified Friday for the chief financial officer contest, joining Earle Ford of Lutz in a primary. The winner faces the winner of the GOP primary between the current office holder Blaise Ingoglia and Frank Collige of Glen St. Mary.

Attorney General James Uthmeier will face former state Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, a Democrat from Miami, in November.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson will face a primary challenge from Matt Taylor, a Republican from Plant City who goes by Matt the Welder. Qualifying Friday, Joey Mendoza Atkins of Miami set up a Democratic primary with Don Prichard, a Pembroke Park law enforcement officer and former Broward County Sheriff’s deputy.

STATE SENATE

In the Republican-dominated state Senate, incumbent Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, was reelected Friday without opposition.

Voters will decide the other 20 seats open this year, including District 21 where Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is going up against Democrat Jordan Hensley of Port Richey. The seat was opened when Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, recently announced he was stepping down with two years remaining in his term.

Former House members Rick Roth, a Republican from West Palm Beach, and David Silvers, a Democrat from Lake Clarke Shores, will square off in November to replace term-limited Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton.

Former House member Josie Tomkow, a Republican from Polk City, will again face Sen. Brian Nathan, D-Tampa, who defeated her in a March special election.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, will go up against Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, in a primary to replace term-limited Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg.

Former Sen. Lauren Book, a former minority leader from Davie, and Republican Jerusa Zitta are running to replace Boca Raton Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky, who is leaving office with a term on the table.

STATE HOUSE

In the Republican-dominated state House, nine Republicans won re-election Friday: Jason Shoaf of Port St. Joe, House Speaker-designate Sam Garrison of Fleming Island, Kiyan Michael of Jacksonville, Mike Giallombardo of Cape Coral, Tom Fabricio of Miami Lakes, David Borrero of Hialeah, Alex Rizo of Hialeah, Demi Busatta of Coral Gables, and Jim Mooney of Islamorada.

Meanwhile, 10 Democratic incumbents returned to their seats: Gallop Franklin of Tallahassee, Bruce Antone of Orlando, Rita Harris of Orlando, Christine Hunschofsky of Parkland, Dan Daley of Coral Springs, Lisa Dunkley of Sunrise, Daryl Campbell of Fort Lauderdale, Felicia Robinson of Miami Gardens, Maria Woodson of Hollywood and Wallace Aristide of Miami.

Among the contests expected to draw attention is District 87 in Palm Beach County. The district includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago and was won in March by Jupiter Democrat Emily Gregory. Republican Jon Maples, who lost in March to Gregory, has qualified as has St. Petersburg Republican Jonathan Rubin.

CONGRESS

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, a Democrat from Orlando, was the lone member of the Florida delegation not to draw an opponent this year. Frost sent out a release stating, “I'm proud that the people of Central Florida continue to put their trust in me, and I don't take that for granted.”

Among notable races, the District 7 seat held by embattled Republican U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, who has faced accusations of domestic assault, has attracted three other Republicans and three Democrats. Among the Democrats is former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson. The outspoken Grayson represented the Central Florida District 8 from 2009 to 2011 and District 9 from 2013 to 2017.

In District 8, U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos, a former state Senate President from Merritt Island, is being challenged by former Brevard County Democratic school board member Jennifer Jenkins.

Seven Republicans filed to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto for the Central Florida District 9 seat.

District 14, which picked up some more conservative, rural areas in the recent map changes, has six Republicans looking to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor. Included in the GOP primary field is former state Rep. Mike Beltran of Riverview and state Rep. Kevin Steele, R-Dade City.

With her District 25 seat leaning more Republican, the vacant District 20 has attracted Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, along with former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and rapper Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell. Also on the ballot is former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who resigned from the district in April. Cherfilus-McCormick faced a House hearing on her potential expulsion over a charges of laundering $5 million in COVID-19 relief money for her 2022 and using those funds for her 2022 congressional campaign.

In District 25, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, representing the former District 23, is among eight candidates who will appear on the primary or general election ballots. Among the five Republican candidates is former state Rep. George Moraitis Jr., who served in the state House from 2010 to 2018.