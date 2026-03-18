City of Destin will ask the state to be manager of proposed Holiday Isle park

After months of public meetings about the proposed county park on Holiday Isle, Destin City Councilman Jim Bagby said he presented three options to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners.

“They can continue the path they’re on and patting us on the head, telling us thank you for your input. But not really listening to us or the people that elect them and us,” he explained at Monday night’s council meeting. “We can have a public partnership where we have an interlocal agreement, which they don’t seem inclined to do that, or we can have the city-led resolution before us.”

Destin City Council chose the resolution path. The resolution, which unanimously passed, requests the State of Florida to “authorize the City of Destin as the lessee and the local managing entity for State Park.”

READ MORE: Residents share concerns about the $83 million Holiday Isle park at town hall meeting

Last year, the state purchased four acres on Holiday Isle for $83 million to become a public park maintained by Okaloosa County. Early concept plans for the park included infrastructure for food trucks, pavilions, and a marina, which local citizens have balked at, saying the property should be kept pristine. It’s currently zoned for high-density residential development.

“I still haven’t found someone in the county who agrees with the proposal that some of the county commissioners have brought up,” said Destin Mayor Bobby Wagner. “The only ones that think the county’s idea is good are the ones who seem to have created it through the public records request that we’ve seen.”

As part of the resolution, the city is prepared to commit up to $5 million for the redevelopment, restoration, and enhancement of the park. This matches the amount the county pledged.

At the meeting, Bagby made a point to say that the financial commitment from the city could delay further improvements.

“I want you to understand your city council — the depth at which they’re supporting you,” he said. “It’s not like there’s $5 million just sitting around. This isn’t a decision we take lightly.”

But it’s a decision the council and Destin citizens say is necessary. During public comments, Rob Valiton, a Holiday Isle resident, said he supported the city taking over the management of the property based on the work done with the 14-acre Norriego Point Park, which is adjacent to the Holiday Isle property.

“It only makes sense that these four acres simply be an extension of what the city has already put in place,” he said.

Wagner said it’s more efficient for both parks in proximity to be maintained by the same municipality.

“I might be biased, but I believe we do a great job with Norriego Point, with 14 acres,” he said. “What’s an additional four (acres) for our staff to handle — when we give them the resources to do so.”

Bagby warned that without an agreement, the property could sit unused for years until each party can come together.

“I just want to say to our county commissioners, if you don’t work with us, or you don’t agree to let us lead this effort, it will be 10 years before this thing is litigated and nobody will use (the property),” he said.

He also said that litigation is not off the table.

“I don’t like the city having to sue the county, but if you leave us no other option, we’ll do it, and I don’t want you to think we won’t do it.”