Residents share concerns about the $84 million Holiday Isle park at town hall meeting

Okaloosa County staff heard from dozens of Destin citizens at its first town hall meeting regarding the proposed park at Holiday Isle. What they heard was a lot of opposition to the early plans for the site.

This was the first public meeting regarding the Holiday Isle property that was purchased by the state for $84.5 million earlier this year to become a public park maintained by Okaloosa County. A park is required as part of the land deal.

District 5 Commissioner Dave Palmer addressed the concerns about the date of the meeting — on a late afternoon in between two major holidays — and said it was the earliest “appropriate” date following the closing of the property on Dec. 12.

Palmer said he would not address the initial sale of the property. The state acquired the four-acre property from Pointe Mezzanine, LLC for $84.5 million. The sellers purchased the land in 2017 for $7.9 million to develop luxury condos.

“It’s not my place to talk about previous owners’ investments,” Palmer said. “We were not involved in the acquisition of this property.”

A marina, sea wall, roads, parking, and utility connections have already been completed at the site. County staff said the marina will not be removed and that more than 100 parking spots and other amenities will be necessary to support the park. The county has pledged $5 million for the park.

Deputy County Administrator Craig Coffey said he already heard from the public that they did not want any buildings at the park, but they are considering public restrooms, offices for park staff, and visitor information kiosk.

“Right now, it’s kind of up in the air,” he said.

Other amenities the county is floating include infrastructure for food trucks, pavilions, and a trail boardwalk.

Okaloosa County A packed room at the Holiday Isle park town hall on December 30.

But residents shared their concerns that these plans would “pave over paradise.” Nearly every public comment opposed the park design.

“Everything you guys have shown us today is just absolutely wrong,” said Ted Love, a Destin resident. “How can you improve on a nice, white beach? We’re all pretty old here. Joni Mitchell had a song ‘they paved paradise to put up a parking lot.’ Everything you guys showed was black asphalt. Leave it alone.”

There was also concern that the City of Destin government has not been part of the planning.

“Are y’all preparing this with no citizen input, no City of Destin input? That’s disturbing,” said Kevin Schmidt, a Destin City Councilmember. “I hope you’ll take the input and advice, and I hope you guys reflect on those.”

City of Destin Attorney Kimberly Romano-Kopp expressed that the property is zoned as high density residential and that commercial use is prohibited.

The county has not yet worked with any design professionals. Concept art from the state includes an amphitheater, but Coffey said that would not be included in the design.

Mayor Bobby Wagner said he believes a “win-win” is possible, though he said he felt the city and its residents were being forced into a project they don’t support.

“The current plan seems to be getting shoved down our throats through possible pretenses that the state is requiring you guys to do,” Wagner said. “So, either you’re getting arm barred or we are feeling arm barred through the state.”

Wagner said a win-win would be getting state requirements for a mooring harbor to address the city’s derelict boat issue.

Residents who live next to the purchased property said they were concerned about traffic, water safety, and the loss of a residential area.

“What you’re proposing is a commercial development and not a park,” said Drew Mitchell, who lives next to the proposed park. “Leave it as it is. It will be a better service to the community. You need to read the room today.”

Palmer did not directly respond to concerns, but said he will seek more public input either with more town halls or smaller groups.

“This was an important conversation tonight. I do appreciate the input,” he said. “We’re going to work together and I’m going to make sure that we make this the best we can do for the public.”

Comments can be made at myokaloosa.com/newparkinfo.