Florida Board of Governors confirms Manny Diaz, Jr. as UWF's next president

During their meeting on Thursday, the Florida Board of Governors confirmed Manny Diaz Jr. as the seventh president of the University of West Florida.

“I am honored by the confidence of the Florida Board of Governors and thankful for the opportunity to continue serving the University of West Florida,” Diaz said in a statement. “Education has been the foundation of every endeavor I’ve undertaken, and it remains central to UWF’s mission of excellence and service. The University’s momentum is undeniable, and I look forward to working with our talented students, faculty, administrative staff, and community partners to strengthen academic distinction, expand access, and ensure UWF continues to advance the economic and civic vitality of Northwest Florida and beyond.”

Diaz was the sole finalist for the position selected by the UWF Presidential Search Committee in November and was approved by the UWF Board of Trustees earlier this month.

In his public interview with the trustees, President Diaz outlined his vision for the university, focused on expanding UWF’s regional presence, strengthening military partnerships, using athletics as a branding and enrollment tool, and pursuing new revenue streams. A central pillar of his agenda includes aligning with local military installations. He also emphasized the need for UWF to be more visible beyond its main campus.

Diaz was appointed as interim president by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May of last year after former President Martha Saunders announced she would be stepping down. The governor has also appointed a slate of trustees to the UWF board since last year. Some of the appointments were met with pushback from the community.

Florida Board of Governors member Doug Broxson shared his enthusiasm for Diaz at Thursday’s meeting.

“It’s with some emotion that I am involved today in recognizing President Diaz,” he said. “Universities lift the spirit of an area, and for Northwest Florida, the University of West Florida represents a community that loves the university.”

“You will do a great job because you are a hard worker and you take any challenge and make it successful,” he said, addressing Diaz.

Diaz began his career in 1994 as a social studies teacher and baseball coach in Miami-Dade County Public Schools. He served as an assistant principal and moved into higher education as Chief Operating Officer at Doral College. Before UWF, he served in the Florida House of Representatives and Senate from 2012-2022. During his time as a legislator, he served as Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Most recently, he served as Florida’s Commissioner of Education.

Diaz has a bachelor’s degree from St. Thomas University and a master’s degree in education from Nova Southeastern University. He’s also completed a leadership program at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He is a husband and father of four.

