Santa Rosa County approves purchase of sensitive Gulf Breeze property for conservation

In partnership with Save Our Soundside (SOS) and Bream Fisherman Association (BFA), Santa Rosa County Commissioners have finalized the purchase of 27.57 acres of environmentally sensitive Soundside property in Gulf Breeze for conservation.

“This is a very unique and sensitive area,” said Chairman and District 5 Commissioner Colten Wright. “If it were to go away, you could never recreate it. I’m happy that this property will be preserved for many future generations to enjoy its natural beauty.”

Additionally, Wright cited the project as a great example of a community-led initiative involving the private and public sectors.

The Santa Rosa County Commission began the move to acquire the property using a combination of county and community funds with a unanimous vote on July 10, 2025.

At Thursday’s (Jan. 8, 2026) meeting, the board approved the sales contract, memorandum of understanding, and grant of conservation easement.

Back in 2019, the nonprofit Save Our Soundside, initiated efforts to preserve the 27-acre property, which includes an expansive salt marsh habitat, native old-growth trees, wetlands, and pitcher plants. Since, the group has remained engaged in documenting the land’s ecological significance and pushing the preservation project forward with state and local leaders and land conservation partners.

The $1 million purchase is funded with $425,000 from the county’s tree mitigation fund and $425,000 in tourist development dollars generated from local bed tax revenues. Also, $150,000 was raised by SOS in partnership with BFA, which will continue to play an active role through activities such as site surveys, native species documentation, long-term habitat conservation, education and recreation.

The newly protected property will serve as a vital natural buffer, preserving salt marsh habitat and supporting water quality throughout the Soundside area.

Commission chairman Wright applauded the efforts of all involved, government and community organizations, to protect the area’s irreplaceable natural resources.

“I look forward to, once everything is completed, being able to have a little bit of a celebration, some sort of ribbon-cutting celebrating the fact that we’ve acquired the property,” said Wright. “Then, hopefully, come up with some ways on how to do some passive recreation there...I think that will be a great thing.”

