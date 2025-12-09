Santa Rosa County considers new public fund for land conservation

The Santa Rosa County Commission is looking at options for establishing a dedicated funding source for land conservation in the county. If board members approve, a referendum asking for voter support could appear on the ballot next year (2026).

The Trust for Public Land presented the results of its feasibility study to commissioners during their committee meeting on Monday.

Support Local Stories. Support Public Media.

“Since we started our conservation finance program in 1996, we’ve been involved in over 650 successful ballot measures,” said Will Abberger, conservation finance director for TPL, touting their many successes over the years. “And in 2024, we crossed the threshold of creating over $100 billion in new public funding at the state and local level for parks, for greenways, for trails, for wildlife habitat, natural areas, all the things that make our community special.”

In Florida, TPL has been involved in 45 successful ballot measures at the city and county level and won all four of the county ballot measures in 2024, in Lake, Clay, Osceola, and Martin counties.

READ MORE: Santa Rosa Commissioners approve purchase of 27 acres of Soundside property

Abberger proposes four different avenues for creating a public fund for conservation.

“The first is a general obligation bond, basically debt. That’s a finance option that many counties in Florida have used," he explained. "We also looked at an idea that allows you to do that bonding but provides some additional millage that can be used for stewardship and operation and maintenance of those properties that have been acquired with bond funding."

Another option is a straight-up property tax dedication.

“There are a few counties in Florida that do that as well, and that’s sort of a pay-as-you-go approach, if you will. And then also the Local Option Sales Tax, which you’re familiar with here. And that’s certainly an option that many counties in Florida have used as well.”

For Santa Rosa County, Abberger recommended the sales tax as the most viable option right now.

“At a half a cent, it would generate about $16 million a year and have an impact of about $97 a year in additional sales taxes on the median household here in Santa Rosa County,” he said, noting that the commissioners are familiar with the Local Option Sales Tax option. In November 2024, voters rejected an additional half-cent to the existing half-cent sales tax.

Just like the county’s most recent failed effort, a new local option sales tax would provide funding for roadways, infrastructure, and other improvements, but it would include a significant conservation component.

READ MORE: Creets Landing in Navarre is part of a growing conservation trend in Florida

In addition to feasibility research, which has been completed, Abberger listed program recommendations, ballot language, and campaign efforts as key steps for successful ballot measures.

Also important is a gauge of voters through a public opinion survey, which is the next step in Santa Rosa’s effort to establish a dedicated funding source for land conservation.

“We work with professional pollsters to do those polls," Abberger told commissioners. "We would test that sales tax option very specifically, and also a number of other questions that would help us provide us with more information about voter attitudes toward the sales tax, toward conservation, toward the road projects, all of those issues. We would share those results with you and then bring a recommendation back to the county commission about whether or not to proceed and if so, in what way.”

Santa Rosa County’s original five-year Half-Cent Local Option Sales Tax for infrastructure was passed by voters in August 2016 and went into effect January 1, 2017. The voter-approved 2020 extension is now set to expire December 31, 2026.

Commissioner Rhett Rowell supports the idea of a sales tax with a conservation component and thinks most residents will too.

“I feel like the voters of Santa Rosa County have spoken very loudly that conservation is essential to them,” said Rowell. “And I do feel like the best opportunity we have for the renewal (of the LOST) is to put some language in our renewal for a substantial conservation percentage.”

Commission Chairman Colten Wright said he agreed that the county should be making a diligent effort toward land conservation and pointed out that they have been.

CivicCon Commissioners Rhett Rowell (front row middle) and Colten Wright (front row right) at the Dec. 1 CivicCon Awards.

“I think of the 545 acres in the Navarre area,” Wright began. “I think about the additional properties, there was an additional 27 in the Soundside area, and then we’ve got the large one that was done in District 3.”

Last week, in partnership with The Trust for Public Land and the Department of the Navy, Santa Rosa County received the CivicCon Environmental Award for the permanent protection in 2024 of 429 acres of natural land, including Clear Creek and a 40-acre lake, serving as a vital buffer to Naval Air Station Whiting Field.

Additionally, Wright was selected for the prestigious CivicCon Award, which recognizes efforts to make northwest Florida a better place to live.

However, not everyone is on board with establishing a public funding source for land conservation.

“Regarding the county acquiring public land using taxpayer money, I’m here to oppose taxpayer funding of that initiative,” said Ryan Fowler of Pace. “I believe others in the county, once informed of the possibility of raising taxes for the county to purchase and manage more land, will be outraged.”

No board action was required or taken, but if commissioners want to continue, TPL will conduct a privately funded public opinion survey throughout the month of January. A draft of program recommendations will be presented to County staff and to the Board in February, with commissioners expected to consider referring the funding measure to the ballot at their March 26 meeting.