The City of Destin wants to work with the state on the proposed Holiday Isle park

Destin City Council voted to contact the state about the proposed Holiday Isle park across from Norriego Point and share concerns about the current plans for the site.

The council also voted on a motion to have the state Chief Financial Officer, Blaise Ingoglia, investigate the land deal, but that motion failed 4-3.

The actions follow last week’s packed town hall meeting, where more than 200 residents showed up to share their thoughts on a proposed public park to be maintained by Okaloosa County. The site includes a 53-slip marina for large boats. Early plans include a recreational marina, more than 100 parking spaces, pavilions, and infrastructure for food trucks.

The county is required to build a park at the site, which was purchased by the state last year for $83 million.

City of Destin councilmembers and Mayor Bobby Wagner spoke at the town hall meeting and questioned why the city was not involved with the planning. They continued the conversation at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The council agreed to reach out to the Department of Environmental Protection to share the public comments from the Dec. 30 town hall. Councilman Jim Bagby spoke out against making any moves to go ahead and rezone the property, saying it was the “only leverage” the city has to negotiate park plans.

“Right now, they have to come to us and say ‘we need to get this changed,’” Bagby explained. “We need to remember what we’re trying to achieve. What we’re trying to achieve is keep that pristine park for conservation, not a venue for weddings, not a venue for fire pits (and) not a venue for another restaurant.”

For some councilmembers, a discussion with the state was not enough, which is why Councilman Torey Geile made the motion to ask the Florida CFO to investigate the property sale. But Councilman Dewey Destin said the city needs to work with the state, not against it.

“While that may be something that comes at the end, it shouldn’t be at the beginning," he said.

During the meeting, residents again shared their disappointment with the proposed county plans.

“I’m incredibly disappointed,” said Destin resident Guy Tedlock at last night’s meeting. “I don’t feel real good about the county running it.”

Another resident suggested the city raise the money to remove the marina to avoid the recreational plans, which Destin said would be a significant move toward water quality in the Destin Harbor.

“I’m 100% in favor of the land being put in the public trust,” he said. “What we have a problem with is the intense commercial nature of (the park plans). What the county is proposing is totally out of character with conservation. I don’t believe the DEP or state politicians would think that’s the proper course to take.”

