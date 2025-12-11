Okaloosa's Natural Resources Team recognized for maritime preservation

Okaloosa County’s Natural Resources Team was presented with the 2025 Outstanding Maritime Landscape Preservation Award on Tuesday for its work with coastal and maritime preservation.

The award was presented by the Northwest Florida Maritime Landscape Alliance for Preservation, Inc., or MLAP, a non-profit organization that highlights maritime heritage in the Florida Panhandle.

In 2024, the group established the Outstanding Maritime Landscape Preservation Award. The first recipient was UWF archaeologist Nicole Grinnan. This year, the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Natural Resources Team, led by Natural Resources Chief Alex Fogg, was given the honor.

“This amazing team has shown extraordinary commitment to coastal and maritime preservation,” said Mike Thomin, MLAP treasurer, during Tuesday’s commissioner meeting.

RELATED: Okaloosa sinks 45-ton tugboat with mermaid on board

Thomin noted the team’s work to promote tourism and conservation through programs and projects such as beach restoration, controlling invasive species like the lionfish, sea turtle nesting protection, and artificial reef deployment.

“Since 2019, their work has placed Northwest Florida at the forefront of artificial reef deployment with 14 large vessels and thousands of tons of reef material with more to come,” said Thomin, noting the SS United States project, which is set to become the world’s largest artificial reef.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved a $2.95 million contract to complete the remediation of the 990-foot ship, which is currently docked in Mobile.

On the MLAP site, the SS United States project is touted for “demonstrating a powerful integration of heritage, ecology, and public interpretation.”

Thomin also praised the team’s collaborative efforts, inviting students, non-profits, and research institutions to participate in various projects.

“Their work strengthens ecosystems and empowers our heritage,” said Thomin.

