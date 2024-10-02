Okaloosa County is one step closer to deploying the world's largest artificial reef

Okaloosa County Commissioners approved a contingent contract on Tuesday to purchase the SS United States, with the plans to convert the nearly 1,000-foot-long vessel into the world’s largest artificial reef.

An estimated $10.1 million will be allocated for the acquisition, remediation, transport, and deployment of the ocean liner. Part of the funding will also help establish a land-based museum and immersive experience, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Tourism Development Department (TDD.)

At Tuesday’s regular meeting, public comments from scuba diving enthusiasts, both local and out of town, praised the project as one that would memorialize the historic ship and promote tourism.

“As a shop owner, the last few years have been very exciting with all the reefs we have,” said Eric Larson, owner of Shark Quest and member of the Emerald Coast Reef Association. “Our customers from around the world are calling us and asking to go to these specific places. The (SS United States) helps solidify Okaloosa County’s world-class fishing and diving endeavors.”

The economic benefit of artificial reefs is about $138 for every $1 spent, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Association. The TDD said the ship can potentially bring in $3 million a year from visitors.

“The return on investment is incredible,” said Frank Gidus of the Coastal Conservation Association, who traveled from Orlando to support the project.

Beyond dollars, the SS United States has a rich history. It was designed as a Cold War weapon with the ability to carry 14,000 troops for 10,000 miles without refueling. The ship launched in 1951 and retired in 1969. It holds still holds the transatlantic speed record. The vessel is currently located in Philadelphia and owned by the SS United States Conservancy, an organization founded to keep the ship from being scrapped.

The SS United States would be the world’s largest artificial reef — surpassing a record set in Pensacola with the 888-foot USS Oriskany which was deployed in 2006. The county has identified three potential spots for the ship to be deployed that would accommodate all levels of technical divers while still being approximately 25 miles from shore.

In 2022, Okaloosa County drafted a five-year plan to establish the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area as the dive capital of Florida and an artificial reef capital of the country. They have invested in a handful of reef projects in recent years.

The project had a few opponents. A marine engineer based in Miami spoke to the board in favor of restoring the ship to be an above-ground attraction calling SS United States the “maritime equivalent to the Mona Lisa.”

Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel expressed concern about the overall cost of the project in light of the rising cost of living.

“There’s a lot of people hurting. You go to the supermarket and try to buy a pound and a half of meat and it's $35,” she said. “For us to take $10 million and sink it into the Gulf of Mexico, that’s a hard sell.”

But the funding source, as Deputy County Administrator Craig Coffey pointed out, can only be spent on the promotion of tourism. With identified funding partners, the estimated county contribution would be less than $5 million.

The board approved the project 4-1. Commissioner Mel Ponder called it a “home run.”

“As I often say, our moment in history can be recorded by what we do with what’s been given to us,” he said. “To have an opportunity to have the SS United States right here by our shore is a legacy that is generational.”