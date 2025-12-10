New produce voucher program takes root at Pensacola market

At The Farm, a bustling farmers market on Mobile Highway, Pensacola shoppers wander past crates of oranges and winter greens, children tug at their parents’ sleeves, and longtime regulars swap recipes with the “Farm Sprouts,” the crew members who help the place run smoothly.

And lately, something new has been happening: people keep walking up to the counter asking, “Hey, are you the place giving out the $20 produce vouchers?”

They are. And market manager Sandy Veilleux is absolutely thrilled about it.

The Farm is one of the first sites participating in Florida Fresh Dollars, a brand-new pilot program aimed at helping residents facing food insecurity access more fruits and vegetables. The effort runs alongside Fresh Access Bucks, a long-standing statewide nutrition incentive program for SNAP shoppers. Together, the two initiatives are funneling more affordable, Florida-grown produce directly into local kitchens, and The Farm is leaning in with everything it’s got.

‘Our why is simple. Serve and be of service.’

Veilleux says the market’s involvement stretches far beyond a business decision. For her, joining Florida Fresh programs is a matter of heart, history, and community.

“I reached out to our Florida Fresh team,” Veilleux said. “They’re the backbone of almost everything we do. They create these incredible programs so we can help fight food insecurity.”

Pensacola, she said, has taken its share of economic blows this past year. What’s moved her most is how neighbors stepped up for one another: churches operating pop-up pantries, businesses donating produce, and families sharing what they have.

“The community has been amazing,” she said. “Promoting these Florida Fresh programs is our way of joining those efforts, making sure groceries stay accessible and affordable. Our why is simple. We want to serve and be of service.”

The Farm isn’t just a retail space, she added. It’s staffed by chefs, students, parents, people rebuilding their lives, and people who’ve known hardship themselves.

“Some of us have been exactly who these programs were designed for,” she said. “These programs help out immensely. All of them do.”

Courtesy photo Shoppers receive four $5 vouchers ($20 total) to use specifically on fresh Florida produce.

What the programs actually do:

Florida now operates two separate but complementary produce incentive programs:

Fresh Access Bucks (FAB), a long-running, USDA-funded program for SNAP participants. At produce stands like The Farm, FAB functions as an immediate discount. If half or more of a shopper’s purchase is Florida-grown produce, they get 50% off their SNAP total. If less than half is Florida-grown, the produce portion is free.

The Farm has been a FAB partner since 2018.

Florida Fresh Dollars (FFD), is a new pilot program for anyone facing food insecurity, whether or not they receive SNAP. Eligibility is determined by a short survey. Once qualified, shoppers receive four $5 vouchers ($20 total) to spend on fresh Florida fruits and vegetables. Vouchers can be used repeatedly throughout the season and can also stack with SNAP and FAB discounts.

Stephanie Roach of Feeding Florida said she’s already seen a strong community response, thanks in part to The Farm’s outreach. A recent social media post from the market was shared more than 100 times.

“That kind of community amplification is huge,” she said. “It raises awareness among people who need help and among those who may want to support or donate.”

Roach emphasized one important nuance: the Florida Fresh Dollars vouchers aren’t a reward for taking the survey. The survey simply helps the program understand who it’s serving. The vouchers are a standing resource, available on every visit.

A launch that took on a life of its own

Veilleux said she was nervous about announcing the program.

“We’ve done FAB for so many years that rolling out something new felt like creating a Florida Fresh game show,” she said. “But the online posts did the work for us. Suddenly, people were showing up saying, ‘Sign me up for $20,’ or, ‘I brought a friend.’ One person said, ‘I brought my dad. He’s a disabled vet.’ That moment got me.”

She said the warm reception stems from the culture The Farm has built.

“We’ve created a place where people feel comfortable using their benefits and sharing their stories,” she said. “That matters.”

For Veilleux, the emphasis on Florida agriculture is about more than economics; it’s about identity and stewardship.

Courtesy photo Feeding Florida & Fresh Access Bucks

“I could stand on my milk crate and talk for an hour about why Florida-grown matters,” she said. “If we don’t take care of our own backyard, we won’t succeed as a community.”

How to take advantage:

Participating in the program at The Farm is designed to be simple. Shoppers can:

Stop by The Farm Thursday–Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Scan the Florida Fresh Dollars QR code. Complete the short eligibility survey. Receive four $5 vouchers for Florida-grown produce, if qualified.

A Farm Sprout, The Farm’s nickname for its market helpers, is always nearby to guide newcomers.

Roach said both programs will continue throughout the season, giving residents ongoing access to discounted or free produce.

Veilleux said she sees the momentum as a reflection of Pensacola’s resilience.

“The humanity of our crew, our customers, and this town, that’s what makes it all work,” she said.