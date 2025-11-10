State pressures Pensacola to cancel drag show

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has dramatically escalated Pensacola’s months‑long debate over whether A Drag Queen Christmas should be allowed to proceed at the city‑owned Saenger Theatre, issuing a sharply worded letter that challenges the city attorney’s legal advice and urges the council to cancel the event outright.

The show — scheduled for Dec. 23 and restricted to ages 18 and up — has generated sustained controversy since mid‑summer, when several conservative commentators and local religious groups began urging the city to block it. The dispute has intensified in recent weeks, as opponents and supporters have publicly clashed over free speech, public morality and the city’s role in managing its venues.

Last week, Uthmeier entered the fray with a sweeping legal opinion arguing that the city has broad latitude to control what appears in its publicly owned venues and claiming that canceling the show would not violate the First Amendment — a direct rebuke to the caution issued by City Attorney Adam Cobb at a council meeting in September.

AG’s letter: “obscene behavior,” Winterfest concerns and broad municipal authority

Uthmeier’s letter is sharply worded. He calls the production “obscene” and “anti-Christian,” arguing that it "openly mocks" Christmas and features performers he describes as "demonic" or even "deranged." He asserts that Pensacola has both the authority and the obligation to block a show like this from taking place in a city-owned venue.

A major focus of his argument is timing and location. Uthmeier stresses that the performance is scheduled two days before Christmas, during Winterfest—the outdoor, family-focused festival on Palafox Street—and warns that “obscene” behavior would occur "mere feet away" from children. The Saenger event itself is an indoor, ticketed, 18-and-up performance requiring ID.

He also disputes the city’s interpretation of its management contract and its own authority. Citing staff emails obtained through public-records requests, Uthmeier notes that attorneys wrote the show does not meet the threshold of being "injurious to the public health, safety, or general welfare." He argues the opposite, saying the show’s content and proximity to Winterfest satisfy that standard. He further interprets the city’s correspondence as evidence that leaders "believe [they] can, but lack the will, to cancel this event."

Uthmeier’s position directly conflicts with the advice City Attorney Adam Cobb gave council members in September. Cobb warned that canceling the booking could violate the First Amendment and expose the city to significant contractual liability—a recommendation he described as “emphatic and unequivocal.” Uthmeier rejects that view. He argues the city’s management agreement grants broad discretion to approve or reject performances and says that, under the city’s own stated standard, Pensacola could cancel the show without adopting a new policy and without facing a "meaningful First Amendment challenge."

The letter concludes by outlining the risks Uthmeier believes could arise if the show moves forward, including potential accusations of religious discrimination, exposure to public-nuisance claims, and—if performers were to expose themselves near children—possible liability under Florida’s obscenity or lewd-exhibition statutes.

A divided community: opposition and support

Public reaction has been deeply split. At a city council meeting last month, more than a dozen opponents — many from at least six churches — urged cancellation on religious or moral grounds, arguing the show was inappropriate during the Christmas season even with the adults‑only restriction.

Supporters also spoke, framing the booking as a matter of free expression and limited government. Some noted that drag is a form of theatrical performance and that the Saenger routinely hosts productions with adult themes. Others said an indoor, ticketed 18+ show poses no public risk and warned against government censorship.

Outside City Hall, the divide has continued. Several churches circulated petitions and held prayer gatherings, while supporters organized fundraising efforts. A GoFundMe created by local resident Carson Wilber quickly surpassed its goal of roughly $1,400, the estimated per‑show cost allocation under the city’s management contract.

Council to revisit issue this week

Uthmeier’s letter prompted Moore to add the matter to this week’s agenda. In an interview with Studio 850 News, Moore said: “When the Attorney General, the highest legal voice in the State weighs in on a city matter, it’s serious… We have a lot of respect for our own legal counsel but to have the highest legal voice in the state rendering contrary legal opinion, we would be well‑served to at least have a conversation about it.”

The council is expected to discuss the letter at a meeting Thursday evening. For now, A Drag Queen Christmas remains on the Saenger calendar.