Santa Rosa County celebrates first Rural Roots Day

Santa Rosa County’s agricultural heritage will be honored this weekend during the county’s first celebration of Rural Roots Day. The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Research Center (4253 Experiment Drive) in Jay.

“The mantra for Rural Roots Day is an agricultural expo, where we will be celebrating the past, present, and future of agriculture in our county,” said District 3 Commissioner Rhett Rowell.

Rowell’s district, located in north Santa Rosa, is the largest because it contains most of the county’s farmland. Recognizing the diversity of the county and the importance of farming, he began lobbying for a Rural Roots Day earlier this year, shortly after taking office.

“We have, obviously, the beaches in the south end of the county, but all the way up here in the north end, we are home to literally the best class one soil, which basically means it has the highest probability of growing what you’re trying to grow,” Rowell proclaimed. “We have the best in the state of Florida.”

According to Rowell, many people aren’t aware that the county has such prime farmland and a rich agricultural history, particularly when it comes to peanuts and cotton. But he says it’s reflected in the county’s economic data.

“Over the past decade, nearly a billion dollars —through agriculture — has been generated through agriculture in Santa Rosa County alone," he stated. "We’ve got 21% and this is a staggering number, but I didn’t know, 21% of the jobs in our county are somehow tied to agriculture.”

Rowell says the fall was chosen for the event because Thanksgiving is right around the corner and it coincides with the start of the county’s harvest season.

“We’ve got peanuts being dug and cotton’s starting to get picked up here, so it’s just a beautiful time and we wanted to have it up here in the north end of the county,” he said.

The event will feature complimentary food and activities, including live animals, an antique tractor display, and a Rural Roots father-son farmer panel.

“We’re going to have a couple of expert farmers that are going to answer questions and be there to educate people,” he stated. “We’ve got 4-H being a big part of this, Lowery Farms. We’re gonna have a lot of kid events, bounce houses, a hay maze.”

For many, the highlight of the event will be the heritage pie contest.

“That was something that somebody much smarter than me came up with and had that idea,” Rowell admitted. “And I thought that’s great, especially if I get to be a judge and try all those pies. So that’s a win-win for everybody.”

Pie Contest Details:



One 8 to 10-inch pie entry per person

Fall flavors only

Must be home-baked — no ready-made pies

Pies must arrive ready for judging (no on-site baking or assembly)

No entry fee

All pies become the property of the event once submitted. Entries have to be submitted by 10:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

Rowell adds that at least one lucky person will be a winner just for showing up. Attendees at the event will be given a map and a stamp card and those who can show that they’ve visited every station will be eligible for a prize.