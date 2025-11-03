Here's a roundup of Veterans Day events in Northwest Florida

President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Veterans Day to commemorate the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. Veterans Day has continued to be observed on November 11, regardless of the day of the week it falls on. Veterans Day also falls during National Veterans and Military Families Month, which is observed every November to honor the service of all U.S. veterans and their families.

Here's a roundup of local events:

UWF Veterans Day Observance

The Military and Veterans Resource Center as they honor student and local veterans 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4 at the University Commons. The guest speaker is Col. Scott M. Guilbeault. All are welcome to the free event. RSVP at uwf.edu/veteransday.

Veterans Day 5k Walk

The Irreverent Warriors and Amvets Post 1292 are partnering for a 5k walk 9 a.m. Saturday. Nov. 8 at the Amvets Post 1292, 5781 Stewart St. Contact Amvets for details here.

Okaloosa County Veterans Day Observance

Okaloosa County will honor service members with a veteran appreciation event that includes the unveiling of two life-sized statues to be added to the Women Veterans Monuments at Veterans Park on Okaloosa Island, honoring Sgt. Nicole Le Gee, and the Iroquois Warrior of the War of 1812, commemorating at least five native women who served as “cooks.” The event will be on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center. Learn more about the Women Veterans Monuments here.

Crestview Veterans Day Parade

The Crestview Veterans Day Parade is 9 a.m. traveling downtown Crestview starting from 114 Main St. Following the parade, there will be a ceremony at 11 a.m. Find details on Eventbrite.

20th Annual Veterans Day Celebration

The City of DeFuniak Springs will celebrate Veterans Day with a breakfast at Chautauqua Hall, 5 Cirlce Dr., from 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, followed by a Chautauqua Quilters Guild quilt presentation and a Veterans Day ceremony at the Amphitheater with guest speaker Daniel Henkel at 11 a.m.

Chautauqua Quilters Guild quilt presentation in DeFuniak Springs.

Pensacola Veterans Day Parade

The Pensacola Veterans Day Parade will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Nov. 11 starting at Spring and Main streets and ending at the Veterans Memorial Park, where a ceremony will take place. The parade Grand Marshall is Capt. Lee Hansen, who is also the keynote speaker at the annual ceremony.

2025 Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park

The annual Veterans Day ceremony will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial Park, 200 S. 10th Ave. with music, color guard, national anthem, and more. The keynote speaker this year is Capt. Lee Hansen. For more information, visit veteransmemorialparkpensacola.org.

Santa Rosa County Veterans Day Parade

The Santa Rosa County Veterans Memorial Foundation will hold its annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 11. The parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. from the Milton High School parking lot and conclude with a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Milton at 11 a.m.

36th Annual Pensacola Beach Veterans Day Parade

The Pensacola Beach Veterans Day Parade will be 2 p.m. Tuesday. Nov. 11 on Via De Luna Drive and proceed into the Casino Beach parking lot at the pavilion, where a ceremony will take place. The Grand Marshall this year is Al Cisneros, retired U.S. Navy Blue Angel pilot, Viet Nam combat veteran fighter pilot, and Texas Aviation Hall of Fame inductee.

