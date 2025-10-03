Belle Yates Bear inducted in Florida Women's Hall of Fame

Earlier this week, the Florida Commission on the Status of Women held a ceremony for the 2024 Women’s Hall of Fame inductees.

Support Local Stories. Donate Here.

Pensacola philanthropist Belle Yates Bear was recognized for her work as a community advocate serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins and Florida Senate President Ben Albritton were among the speakers at Tuesday’s ceremony. Both praised the dedication and service of the inductees.

“Tonight we’re here to honor women whose leadership, vision, and service shaped our state’s history and continue to inspire future generations. Each inductee’s story reflects courage – these are important by the way – they reflect courage, resilience, and commitment to making Florida a better place for all,” Albritton said.

“How incredibly noble.”

In a video presentation, Bear was recognized as a “visionary philanthropist and lifelong community advocate.” Her work co-founding the program for adult learning, or PALS, with Arc Gateway, and her efforts to launch IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area were touted in the video.

Bear helped to secure legislative funding for more than 200 young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to attend college and have careers.

The local IMPACT 100 is one of the largest women-led giving organizations in the world, the video stated. The organization has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to non-profits in Escambia and Santa Rosa County.

“At 84, Belle remains as engaged as ever. A life of service, a legacy of hope,” the video said.

Rebecca Matthews Belle Yates Bear with family and friends at the Florida Women's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sept. 30, 2025.

At the podium, Bear thanked Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as Sen. Don Gaetz, who had nominated her and was seated in the front row at the ceremony.

Bear gave praise to her late husband, Lewis Bear, who died in 2023.

“He encouraged me and supported me and gave me the confidence to do what I love best, and that’s helping our community and serving those in need,” she said. “I carry his spirit with me every day, and I know he would be proud of this recognition tonight.”

She also thanked her family and friends, saying, “I couldn’t have asked for greater love and support.”

“This honor is not mine alone,” Bear added. “It belongs to my family, my friends, and to my community. Together we are stronger, and together we make Florida this wonderful state it is.”

Inductees received a special recognition from Sen. Rick Scott, along with a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol.

More than 50 women were nominated for the 2024 Women’s Hall of Fame. This year’s class of inductees represents the 42nd class of women to be recognized. All of the women inducted are pictured on an honorary wall in the Florida Capitol.

“These are women whose influences reach far beyond their own accomplishments,” said Chair of the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame Commissioner Leda Kelly. “They change the future for all of us in the past as well as looking forward. They represent a variety of backgrounds. They’re musicians, educators, athletes, public servants, of course, artists, and scientists, just to name a few.”

Prior to Belle, Dr. Judy Bense was the last woman from the Northwest region to be enshrined in the Florida Women's Hall of Fame. She was inducted in 2019.

The other 2024 inductees include Mary Brickell, known as the “Mother of Miami,” and Dotti Groover-Skipper, a leader in the fight against human trafficking, currently serving as the Anti-Trafficking Director at The NOMORE Foundation and Chair of the SAFE Alliance of Tampa Bay Board of Directors.