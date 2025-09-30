Gulf Islands National Seashore generated $514 million in local impact, NPS report shows

Gulf Islands National Seashore remained one of the country’s busiest national parks last year, drawing 7.8 million recreation visits and an estimated $411 million in direct visitor spending in nearby “gateway” communities, according to newly released National Park Service data. The agency’s model estimates that spending supported 4,018 jobs and generated $514 million in total economic output across Northwest Florida and coastal Mississippi.

Superintendent Rick Clark said those numbers reflect the park’s enduring appeal.

“People come to Gulf Islands National Seashore from far and wide to enjoy the emerald coast waters and world-class, sugar-like sand beaches and rich cultural history of the seashore," Clark said. "... We’re proud that visitation to Gulf Islands National Seashore also results in the support to our gateway communities, including Pensacola, Pensacola Beach, Gulf Breeze, and Navarre.”

The figures come from the Park Service’s annual Visitor Spending Effects report, which estimates not only what travelers spend on lodging, food, fuel, and recreation, but also the ripple effects that spending has on local payrolls and business activity. (The Park Service counts fiscal years from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30; these results are for FY 2024.)

National Park Service A new National Park Service report shows Gulf Islands National Seashore drew more than 7.8 million visitors in fiscal 2024, generating $514 million in local economic benefits and $411 million in direct spending — ranking it among the most visited parks in the nation.

A large majority of that activity occurs on the Florida side of the two-state park. The study’s allocation table shows that 69.1% of Gulf Islands’ visits take place in Florida units such as Fort Pickens, Santa Rosa, Perdido Key, and Naval Live Oaks, with the remaining 30.9% in Mississippi at Davis Bayou and the Ship Island area. That split is used to apportion spending and economic effects between the two states.

Beyond the totals, the report and release paint a picture of who is coming and where money is made. The Park Service says 88% of visitors were nonlocals, underscoring the seashore’s role as an importer of outside dollars to the region.

The economic news arrives in the wake of local protests earlier this year over staffing reductions tied to a federal cost-cutting initiative commonly referred to as “DOGE.” In March, about 200 people rallied at Pensacola’s Graffiti Bridge, part of a national pushback against layoffs at parks across the country. Local reporting at the time noted at least seven position cuts in the Pensacola area, including roles connected to beach safety and resource protection. In April, all staff members were rehired, according to the park's service public affairs office.

Supporters of the cuts argued they would reduce waste and improve efficiency. Critics countered that they threatened core services. One protester, community advocate Jeff Nall, pressed the economic stakes: “Here in Pensacola, we talk about tourism dollars… National parks bring in millions every summer, so why isn’t anyone talking about this?”

It is important to note that the newly released economic figures describe FY 2024 — a period that ended Sept. 30, 2024 — months before the 2025 protests and proposed reductions. As a result, the report does not capture any effects, positive or negative, that staffing changes could have on visitor experience, public safety, or local business performance this year. What it does show is how much is at stake for communities that serve as gateways to the park: jobs, wages, and sales that hinge on clean beaches, open facilitie,s and a safe, well-managed visitor experience.

For readers parsing the numbers, the Park Service distinguishes between direct visitor spending (money spent by travelers in the local area) and total economic output (a broader estimate that includes indirect effects in supply chains and induced effects from employee spending). In Gulf Islands’ case, the $411 million in direct spending is associated with $514 million in output and $303 million in value added, a measure similar to local gross domestic product. The analysis also estimates $164 million in labor income tied to park-driven activity.

Nationally, the Park Service says visitors to all parks spent $29 billion in nearby communities in 2024, supporting $56.3 billion in economic output across the United States — with lodging and restaurants capturing the largest shares. An interactive tool on the agency’s website lets the public explore park-, state-, and sector-level details.