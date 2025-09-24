Pensacola sees cruise service as test of small‑ship tourism

Pensacola is preparing to host scheduled small‑ship cruise visits beginning in 2026, with Mayor D.C. Reeves casting the new service as a low‑risk test of whether cruise tourism can work here without the costly infrastructure larger Gulf Coast ports require.

The sailings, announced by American Cruise Lines, would bring an approximately 180‑passenger vessel to downtown’s Plaza de Luna as part of an eight‑day Gulf Coast itinerary linking Pensacola and New Orleans. Public materials indicate the route is slated to begin in March 2026, with intermediate stops on the Mississippi and Alabama coasts. Because the ship is small and U.S.‑based, the city can rely on existing facilities rather than a deep‑water terminal or a dedicated cruise building.

Reeves said the city met with the company earlier in the process and supports the plan.

“Any engagement we can have to bring folks who may not otherwise have been here before or visit here is always a good thing,” Reeves said. “They’re … flying in or out of here and spending their money here with our local businesses.”

The mayor’s argument hinges on fit: smaller vessels can use Plaza de Luna without major public investment, while large cruise ships need deep‑water berths, processing space and parking that Pensacola does not have.

“That’s not something we would be able to handle,” he said.

The framing reflects a shift from past decades, when Pensacola periodically explored cruise ambitions that never coalesced into steady service. In the 1980s, city leaders envisioned the port hosting cruise operations alongside industrial maritime uses. Interest resurfaced in the early 2000s, when consultants floated options ranging from mixed‑use redevelopment to a cruise terminal and a small coastal vessel made a one‑off visit. Those efforts stalled amid competition from larger nearby ports like Mobile and New Orleans, high capital costs and changing local priorities.

City officials say the new plan avoids those pitfalls by starting small and using what Pensacola already has. If the scheduled trips draw interest and the operations prove smooth for passengers and the waterfront, Reeves indicated the city would be open to continued service on a similar scale.

“Hopefully this trial run of these first few departures and arrivals goes well," he said. "We’d love to see more of that in future.”