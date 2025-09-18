© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Pensacola police arrest two in Graffiti Bridge assault at Charlie Kirk vigil

WUWF | By T.S. Strickland
Published September 18, 2025 at 9:42 AM CDT
Troy Donovan Grow
Troy Donovan Grow, right, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with felony battery for his alleged involvement with an altercation at a Sept. 14 vigil for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Pensacola Police have arrested two men in connection with a violent confrontation at Graffiti Bridge during a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Police said 56-year-old Troy Donovan Grow was arrested Tuesday night. On Wednesday night, officers arrested 49-year-old Larry Wayne Hopkins. Both men have been charged with felony battery.
Clash at Charlie Kirk vigil at Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

The clash happened Sept. 14 as mourners gathered around a mural of Kirk painted on the trestle. Police said the victim, who was recording video on his phone, walked up to the mural with a spray can and began painting over it while the vigil was still underway. In the video, the man can be heard saying, “You can’t touch me. Everyone’s got a right to paint it.” Moments later, Grow confronted the man and, police say, used pepper spray on him. Police said Hopkins then threw the victim to the ground and struck him in the head with his elbow.

In the hours before and after the incident, Facebook posts from an account under Grow’s name show him calling for others to attend the vigil and warning that people were threatening to paint over the memorial. In one post, he wrote: “You already have people here threatening to paint over it. That won’t happen on my watch.” In another, after the clash, he said someone tried to spray paint the mural and added, “He F.A.F.O., if you know what that means. He left them in an ambulance.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Police released photos of both suspects along with the video taken by the victim.
T.S. Strickland
T.S. Strickland is an award-winning journalist whose writing has appeared in the Washington Post, USA Today, Entrepreneur and many other publications. Strickland was born and raised in Pensacola's Ferry Pass neighborhood and cut his teeth working as a newspaper reporter in the Ozark Mountains before returning home to work as a government reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. While there, his reporting earned a Gold Medal for Public Service from the Florida Society of News Editors, one of the highest professional awards in the state. In his spare time, he enjoys building software products, attending Pensacola Opera performances with his effervescent partner, Brooke, and advocating for greenway development with the nonprofit he co-founded, The Bluffline.
