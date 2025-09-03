Ann Hill launches 2026 mayoral bid in Pensacola

Former City Council President Ann Hill announced Tuesday she will run for Pensacola mayor in 2026, unveiling a wide-ranging checklist of priorities she calls “The Ann Plan.” Hill, who served District 6 from 2018 to 2022, is the first candidate to formally enter the race. Mayor D.C. Reeves, elected in 2022, has not yet announced whether he will seek a second term.

Support Local Stories. Support Public Media.

Hill’s announcement immediately puts her platform in conversation with Reeves’ “Strive to Thrive: Pensacola 2035” plan, the city’s long-range vision adopted last year. Both emphasize affordable housing, safe and walkable streets, public access to the waterfront and cultural preservation. The difference, at least for now, is in tactics and detail: Reeves has tied his plan to phased projects, grant funding and measurable benchmarks, while Hill is calling for urgency and “day-one” changes but has offered few specifics on implementation.

Her plan touches nearly every corner of city life, but several issues align with areas where the mayor has faced criticism. Parking is one of them. Hill says she would make parking free downtown. The city, under Reeves, has expanded paid parking. While Pensacola will roll out discounted permits for residents and seniors starting Oct. 1, the mayor has resisted calls for free parking, saying that fees and fines encourage turnover of scarce spaces.

Another flashpoint is Bay Bluffs Park, which has been closed since March 2023 after erosion and structural failures made its boardwalks unsafe. Hill lists reopening the park as a priority, while Reeves points to a $2.2 million grant the city secured to move the project forward, with design work slated for 2025, construction in 2026, and reopening projected for 2027. He has acknowledged public frustration with the timeline, stating in August, “There’s no one more impatient about getting Bay Bluffs Park done inside these city limits than me.”

READ MORE: Bay Bluffs Park moves forward with $2.2 million grant; Sept. 11 council vote set

Hill also pledges to rebuild the Malcolm Yonge Center, demolished in 2024 after city officials said repairs would be too costly. Reeves supported demolition, pushing for the site to be developed into affordable housing, and the council approved the plan despite public opposition. Critics, including Hill, argued the decision left the neighborhood without a comparable facility. Today, the site sits vacant.

Hill's list of priorities also includes expanding affordable housing, protecting diverse and historic neighborhoods, lowering liens and fines where possible, and supporting mental-health and rehabilitation services. You can see the full list of priorities on her campaign website.