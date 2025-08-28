Pensacola State College awarded $3.25M Triumph grant for new workforce training center

Triumph Gulf Coast has awarded $3.25 million to Pensacola State College to create a new Workforce Development Training Center, the latest in a string of major grants the board has directed to the college in recent years.

The award, approved Wednesday, will help PSC renovate Building 21 on its Pensacola campus, a 22,700-square-foot facility that once housed the Academic Computer Center. The revamped space will feature classrooms, shop areas, training labs, and offices dedicated to preparing students for high-demand jobs in industries ranging from health care and information technology to advanced manufacturing and logistics.

“The training opportunities included in this project will enhance efforts to move under- and unemployed individuals into high-wage jobs, providing opportunities for them to achieve economic self-sufficiency for themselves and their families,” Triumph staff wrote in their analysis of the college's proposal. They added the project would “rapidly scale both the volume and breadth of workforce certification offerings needed by regional employers.”

The project earned an “A” rating in the staff review. Analysts calculated a return on investment of $24.9 in additional labor income for every $1 spent, with PSC projecting 970 industry-recognized certifications over the life of the grant. That works out to an average Triumph cost of about $3,351 per certification. Staff said the figure is “competitive with prior Triumph workforce awards.”

The project addresses a familiar challenge for Northwest Florida: a mismatch between available jobs and the skills of the local workforce. In their evaluation, Triumph staff noted, “Employers lament the lack of skilled workers while individuals desiring employment lament their inability to meet position requirements.” They added that rapid technological change “requires constant upskilling and reskilling in order for employees and potential employees to adapt to changing workplaces.”

Unlike traditional degree programs, which can take years to complete, non-credit certifications offered through the center are shorter and less costly, aimed at moving underemployed or unemployed residents into better-paying jobs more quickly. Examples include HVAC diagnostics, logistics and trucking technologies, and IT certifications such as Cisco networking, Oracle database, and cybersecurity.

The grant is part of a larger $5.15 million budget for the facility, with the remainder covered by institutional and private matches. Letters of support came from CareerSource Escarosa, FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance, the Emerald Coast Regional Council, and the Santa Rosa Economic Development Office.

The award builds on nearly $40 million in Triumph funding PSC has received since 2021, including $3.8 million for a truck driving facility, $12 million for cybersecurity and IT programs, $7.6 million for a diesel mechanic training program, and $12.3 million for an aviation maintenance facility at Pensacola International Airport. Each grant has been tied to measurable credential outcomes and clawback provisions if goals are not met.

Triumph’s investment strategy reflects a push to diversify the economy in a region historically reliant on tourism and vulnerable to hurricanes and other shocks. By funding career training centers, the board aims to create more resilient job pipelines and support industries that can pay higher wages.

Renovations are scheduled to begin in 2026, with classes starting in temporary spaces before the ribbon cutting. The first students are expected to begin training in the new facility within a year of the award.