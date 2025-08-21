UWF at capacity, sees enrollment growth

It was a bustling scene at Martin Hall on the University of West Florida campus on Thursday as parents and students hauled fans, bedding, and bags of clothes into dorms, getting ready for the first day of the fall semester.

Support Local Stories. Support Public Media.

This is the fourth consecutive year that UWF housing is at capacity with 1,590 contracted residential students and a waiting list of 290 students. There’s also a high return rate, as 47.8% of students who lived on campus last year have come back to campus residence halls.

These are good stats to start the year off with, said Interim President Manny Diaz, Jr.

“It’s always great,” said Diaz. “That’s where you want to be. There’s great enthusiasm for the institution, and it gives us an opportunity to not stop there, but continue to get the message out because we want to continue to be the No. 1 choice for students. This is a great sign, but we’re not going to rest on those laurels.”

UWF UWF Board of Trustees Chair Rebecca Matthews, UWF Interim President Manny Diaz, Jr., and

But today is a day to celebrate, said the president, who welcomed students at the dorm and talked to parents. After a month as interim president, Diaz said he was looking forward to this day.

“I’ve had some interactions with students and student athletes but (I’m looking forward to) seeing the bulk of students coming in and having the chance to see families’ reactions, students’ reactions to moving in to the campus,” he said.

UWF Board Chair Rebecca Matthews also celebrated her first UWF Move-In day.

“Having two college students of my own, I’ve loved seeing mom and dad, or guardians, here with kids and kind of ushering them into this new phase of life,” she said.

As of Aug. 13, UWF enrollment is at 15,175 students — a 3% increase in overall enrollment and the highest enrollment yet for the university.

Natalia Alvarado is a freshman from San Antonio, Texas, studying marine biology. She said she’s looking forward to all of the new experiences of college life. Her mom, Amie, said she feels good about the atmosphere at UWF and that her daughter was “in good hands.”

“I really like it,” Amie said. “The home feeling, like family-oriented. I’m big on that. The connections, the networking — that’s what I really like about this place.”

1 of 7 — MoveIn25_60.jpg UWF Interim President Manny Diaz, Jr. shakes hands with Connor Riffe and Jace Jernigan, two freshmen from Crestview. UWF 2 of 7 — IMG_1024.JPG Amie Alvarado and her daughter, Natalia, moving in to Martin Hall. Jennie McKeon / WUWF Public Media 3 of 7 — IMG_1014.JPG UWF President Manny Diaz chats with UWF parents, Eduardo Castano and Meredith Johnson. Jennie McKeon / WUWF Public Media 4 of 7 — uwf move in Jennie McKeon / WUWF Public Media 5 of 7 — IMG_1031.JPG Jennie McKeon / WUWF Public Media 6 of 7 — Manny Diaz UWF Interim President Manny Diaz, Jr. shakes hands with family who are helping their freshman move in. Jennie McKeon / WUWF Public Media 7 of 7 — MoveIn25_62.jpg UWF Interim President Manny Diaz meets with students on Move In Day. UWF

Inside one of the dorms, freshmen Connor Riffe and Jace Jernigan are putting their room together with the help of their family. The two friends grew up together in Crestview. Riffe is studying construction management, and Jernigan is studying civil engineering.

Choosing UWF was easy since it’s close to home and affordable, said Riffe.

Alanna Walker, an exercise science major from Tampa, said the beach was a selling point for choosing UWF over other schools she was accepted to. Once she’s settled in, she's looking to join a club on campus.

“I’m excited to meet more people, meet new friends,” she said with a big smile.

There will be plenty of opportunities for that with UWF’s “Argo Arrival,” which includes a host of activities.

Thinking back to his freshman days, President Diaz said the greatest advice he had was to be present and enjoy the time spent in college. And he wishes that for the incoming Argos.

“It's important to apply to your academics, but take in the student life, take in all the opportunities that happen, because you never get that back again,” he said. “Once you leave college, you start to get different responsibilities, so take it all in and make sure you live in the moment.”