Sandcastle sculptor honors missing teen by getting CPR certified

When 10-year-old Trinity Eslinger went missing near East Pass in Destin earlier this summer, a community came together to support the state and local agencies who assisted with the search. Thousands of comments offering prayers and well wishes were directed to the family on social media.

For Jason Harwell, the tragedy inspired him to become CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) certified.

“It definitely put a lot of people on alert,” said Harwell. “I felt it best for myself and anyone on the beach if I was equipped with the knowledge and to be able to successfully help somebody if that need arise again.”

Courtesy photo

Harwell spends his work hours on local beaches — mostly Destin — as a sandcastle instructor and sculptor with his business Sand Effects. For the most part, it’s a fun job spent on a picturesque coastline. But there are also tense moments. Harwell had already assisted with a water rescue of a young teen.

“Me and three other people rushed into the water, and we were successfully able to bring her back to shore to the sheriff's department and the lifeguards that were waiting,” recalled Harwell.

On June 12, Trinity went missing after getting caught in the current. She was visiting the area from Arkansas with her family. Local and state agencies, as well as the United Cajun Navy, assisted with the search for Trinity for several days.

The news of Trinity’s disappearance hit too close to home for Harwell, who has daughters, including one the same age as Trinity.

Trinity Eslinger

Wanting to be better equipped to help in an emergency, Harwell got CPR certified for adults, children, and infants, as well as first aid and AED certified.

With his sculpting equipment, Harwell brings his rescue buoy. “Trinity” is airbrushed across the buoy in purple — her favorite color — with a rainbow design. The words “ask about me” appear under her name.

Harwell said he wants Trinity’s name to live on.

Courtesy photo

People do ask about Trinity, and Harwell uses the opportunity to educate about the dangers of rip currents.

“The waters are dangerous, and the situation can change in the blink of an eye — calm waters can become rough waters,” he said.

In July, the City of Destin voted to install signs that warn swimmers about the dangers of swift currents during a full outgoing tide. The signs will be located where Trinity went missing.

Harwell hopes others will also get certified, especially those who work on the beaches.

“The more who get equipped with the knowledge and know-how to be able to help, the better we are as a society,” he said.